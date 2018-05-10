Newton approves staff hiring, salary increases

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton Local Schools board of education approved the hiring of several new staff members, along with a salary increase for all certified and classified employees, during their monthly meeting on Wednesday.

Approved staff members for the 2018-2019 school year include Dana Cosby for K-12 art, Jill Delcamp as a substitute bus driver, Alicia Price as a substitute nurse, and Victoria Ulmer for high school science. The board also approved part-time summer custodial help and the hiring of an aide with compensation for students participating in track and field.

The board also approved, at the recommendation of the superintendent, a 2.5 percent salary increase on the base for all certified and classified employees for the 2018-2019 school year, and to maintain the $200 bonus to teachers for each unused personal day.

The board approved a declaration for the necessity of renewal of the 0.75 percent income tax on the Newton Local School district, a referendum that will appear on the ballot in November.

The board also approved an overnight field trip to Atlanta, Ga., for several FCCLA students to attend the leadership conference, set for Thursday, June 28 through Monday, July 2.

The board went on to approve the athletic handbook and supplemental contracts for the 2018-2019 school year.

