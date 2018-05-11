Three generations of thespians honored

TROY — Three generations of a family’s participants in Troy High School’s Thespian Troupe 1553 were recognized at the annual Darby Award banquet on Wednesday at Troy High School.

During the ceremony, the troupe inducted a third-generation thespian, Victoria Glover, Troy High School class of 2021. She was joined by her mother and father, Carrie Pearson Glover, class of 1997, and Kevin Glover, class of 1998, who were also members of the troupe during their tenure at Troy High School.

Victoria’s grandmother, Marcia Pearson, was present to represent Victoria’s grandfather, Gary Pearson, who was part of the troupe from 1965 — 1969, and passed away in 2005.

Theater director Irene Imboden e-mailed representatives of the Educational Theater Association, the parent group for the International Thespians Society headquarted in Cincinnati. Based on their research, this event is unprecedented.

“I contacted several people at the association, and no one there found any recognition of having three generations of Thespians all inducted at one school,” Imboden said. “The organization started in 1929, so they don’t know the complete history, but nobody can confirm that it’s ever happened before, anywhere, so it’s a big event.”

“It’s pretty cool,” said Carrie Glover, who shared Ms. Imboden’s speech class with her high school sweetheart, Kevin. “My dad always told us to follow your passion and follow your heart, because your passion is where your heart is. There’s so much passion in theater, and to see that to go from him to us to our kids is great.”

At the ceremony, Victoria and her family were awarded with bouquets of flowers following a slideshow presentation of the family’s history on the Troy High School stage.

“As I’m in my 25th year as Thespian Troupe advisor, it rarely occurred to me that I’d be working with a second generation,” Imboden said. “I’m very excited that Troy High School is the first school to experience this.”

Over 2.3 million students have been inducted into the International Thespian Society since its founding in 1929.

For more information, visit www.schooltheater.org.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Left to right, Carrie Glover, Marsha Pearson, Victoria Glover, and Kevin Glover pose with theater director Irene Imboden during an honorary tribute at the Troy Thespian Troupe 1553 Darby Awards night on Wednesday at Troy High School. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_Thespians.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Left to right, Carrie Glover, Marsha Pearson, Victoria Glover, and Kevin Glover pose with theater director Irene Imboden during an honorary tribute at the Troy Thespian Troupe 1553 Darby Awards night on Wednesday at Troy High School.