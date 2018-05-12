Hanging with Mother Nature

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Mady Winner, 10, of Troy hangs loose while scaling the trees during the 22nd annual Hug the Earth Family Festival on Saturday at Stillwater Prairie Reserve. The event, hosted by the Miami County Parks District, was free to the public. Festivities kicked off with a free concert from the Banana Slug String Band, followed by dozens of outdoor adventure activities, including tree climbing, archery, geocaching, canoeing, rocket launches, ziplines, high ropes courses, a rock climbing wall, a petting zoo, and more. For more information, visit www.miamicountyparks.com.