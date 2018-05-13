Pet of the Week

Chance’s story

Chance is a great boy who was found stray in a neighborhood, is quite friendly, and easy going. He is currently awaiting his family to come and claim him, but if that does not occur, he will be available for adoption soon. Chance is quite the heart breaker, his personality is just as handsome as he is. He does have some skin irritation, possibly an allergic reaction to food, that is clearing up. If you would be interested in this dog or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.