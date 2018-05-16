Miami County ‘hugs the earth’

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Left to right, Zander Bailen and Parth Rhapet play “Gagaball” during the Hug the Earth Festival on Thursday, May 10 at Stillwater Prairie Reserve.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Left to right, TJ Murray of Heywood Elementary and Zach Ross of Concord Elementary scale the treetops during the Hug the Earth Festival on Thursday, May 10 at Stillwater Prairie Reserve.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Cory Hodge of Troy enjoys the “whimsical worlds” during the Hug the Earth Family Festival on Saturday, May 12 at Stillwater Prairie Reserve.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Emma Ball, 7, of Casstown, Sophia Palmer, 7, and Emily Palmer of Piqua traverse the high ropes course during the Hug the Earth Family Festival on Saturday, May 12 at Stillwater Prairie Reserve.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Lynnie Parker, 6, of Troy gets acquainted with a lamb during the Hug the Earth Family Festival on Saturday, May 12 at Stillwater Prairie Reserve.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Arian, 7, Ace, 3, and Courtney Drees of Versailles paddle a canoe during the Hug the Earth Family Festival on Saturday, May 12 at Stillwater Prairie Reserve.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Sammy Summers, 3, of Troy receives a familiar insignia during face-painting at the Hug the Earth Family Festival on Saturday, May 12 at Stillwater Prairie Reserve.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Fourth grader Natalia Medina of Concord Elementary revels in her victory after reaching the top of the rock wall during the Hug the Earth Festival on Thursday, May 10 at Stillwater Prairie Reserve.

By Cody Willoughby

cwilloughby@aimmediamidwest.com

