Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Dozens of cyclists roll through the Public Square during the annual “Ride of Silence,” an commemorative community bicycle ride to honor those who killed or injured while cycling on public roadways. Participants began their ride at J&D Bicycles, who hosted the event for a third consecutive year, and followed a 12-mile route through the streets of Troy. The “Ride of Silence” began in 2003, and is held on the third Wednesday of each May at hundreds of locations across all 50 states. For more information, visit www.rideofsilence.org.