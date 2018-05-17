High five for reading

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Fourth grader Keilie Slattery gives a high five to Clifford the Big Red Dog during the family book fair Thursday at Forest Elementary in Troy. Students were invited to bring their parents and grandparents to the event, where thousands of books were available to purchase. A pictorial slideshow was on display in the gymnasium featuring events from the 2018-19 school year, as well as refreshments available on the premises from Kona Ice.