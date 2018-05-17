Rescue on the Great Miami

MIAMI COUNTY — Emergency responders from Bethel and Huber Heights responded to a boating accident that left two injured on Thursday. The incident took place near State Route 571 east of Tipp City.

Two canoes carrying four passengers, ages 18-24, were involved in a collision in the Great Miami River near the 571 overpass. The incident caused one boat to capsize, leaving one female passenger with a broken leg and another female passenger with a head injury.

The 911 caller indicated that the injuries were sustained when the submerged canoe’s passengers were trapped between the boat and the rocks.

The other two passengers, both male, sustained no serious injuries.

Emergency responders were able to carry both females to the medics on shore using the unsubmerged boat.

The female with the broken leg was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The female with the head injury was transported to Grandview.

Names and conditions of the injured were not available at press time.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News A canoe submerged in the Great Miami River near the State Route 571 overpass east of Tipp City.