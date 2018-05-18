‘Career on Wheels’ gives glimpse into the working world

TROY — Students at Heywood Elementary received a broad sampling of the job world on Friday during the school’s first-ever “Career on Wheels.”

Held in the Heywood parking lot, students grades K-5 made the rounds to a variety of job-related vehicles, receiving a seven-to-eight-minute orientation, not only on how each vehicle functions, but what the worker who operates the vehicle does on a daily basis.

This was the first year that Heywood Elementary has held “Career on Wheels,” and school counselor Lynn Williams organized the event as a means of educating students with hands-on methods.

“All we’re trying to do is show students some different careers that are tied to a vehicle, just to show them the options that exist,” Williams said. “As a school counselor, it’s a responsibility of mine to expose students to careers. As they get into the junior high, they’ll do more, but this serves as a beginning to that exposure.”

In all, 12 vehicles were present at the event, including a fire engine, a DARE officer’s cruiser, an ambulance, a school bus, a garbage truck, a street cleaner, a city plow, and mobile units from Flying Locksmiths, the Miami County Parks District, Tree Care Inc., Upper Valley Career Center, and WHIO-TV.

Williams explained that an objective with each vehicle was to help students realize the vast assortment of jobs involved with its operation.

“When you look at a school bus, for example, how many different careers can you think of that involve that bus?” Williams said. “You’ve got the driver. You’ve got the mechanic. You’ve got somebody who does the bus schedule. We’re trying to have the kids brainstorm to realize how many jobs are connected to each vehicle.”

May is serving as Career Month at Heywood, and the staff hopes that “Career on Wheels” will seamlessly help children understand the long-term effect of hard work and good decision-making.

“What we’re trying to teach them is that what they’re doing now in school can effect their future,” Williams said. “By exposing them to certain responsibilities, like being on time and taking care of their schoolwork, it’ll tie into the idea of perhaps getting that dream career they’ve always wanted.”

Reach Cody Willoughby at cwilloughby@aimmediamidwest.com.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Third grader Chloe McBride participates in virtual-reality car painting with UVCC recruitment coordinator Andrew Snyder during “Career on Wheels” on Friday at Heywood Elementary. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_Career0-1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Third grader Chloe McBride participates in virtual-reality car painting with UVCC recruitment coordinator Andrew Snyder during “Career on Wheels” on Friday at Heywood Elementary. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Firefighter/EMT Jon Duffy of the Troy Fire Department explains the functions of an ambulance to third graders during “Career on Wheels” on Friday at Heywood Elementary. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_Career1-1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Firefighter/EMT Jon Duffy of the Troy Fire Department explains the functions of an ambulance to third graders during “Career on Wheels” on Friday at Heywood Elementary. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Miami County Parks ranger Dan Weaver explains the kit stored in ranger vehicles to second graders during “Career on Wheels” on Friday at Heywood Elementary. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_Career2-1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Miami County Parks ranger Dan Weaver explains the kit stored in ranger vehicles to second graders during “Career on Wheels” on Friday at Heywood Elementary.

Heywood students get hands-on lessons