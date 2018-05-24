History made for Troy SWAT

TROY — For the first time in the history of the Troy Police Department, a female officer has made the Special Weapons & Tactics (SWAT) team.

Englewood native Patrolwoman Laura Hudson, who has been an officer with Troy since January 2016, found out the news on Thursday, April 26.

“It’s exciting,” Hudson said. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, and I’m excited to have the opportunity to continue on this path.”

According to Hudson, becoming an officer of the law came about organically for her, as she experimented over the years with different career paths.

“I started out doing fire and EMS for five years,” Hudson said. “After that, I worked in dispatch for Englewood Police Department, and that made me take an interest in law enforcement.”

Hudson graduated from the police academy at Sinclair Community College in December 2014.

“I started as an officer at Englewood, but they were only part-time there,” Hudson said. “Naturally, you want to have a full-time job, and Troy was one of the departments that was hiring in the general area. Troy overall is a really neat town. It’s a lot bigger than Englewood is, but it’s a close-knit community.”

Hudson has found that many of her favorite parts of being an officer are even more prevalent for SWAT team members.

“As a child, you see things like that on TV, and you think it would be cool,” Hudson said. “I never really pictured myself doing it then, but when I came into law enforcement, I found I liked the more high-intensity calls. Seeing the guys when they did their training, I wanted to join in. Higher-risk stuff is what I’ve liked the most.”

According to Hudson, the team has three primary focuses — hostage situations, high-risk warrants, and barricaded subjects.

“That was all stuff that interested me,” Hudson confirmed.

The process of becoming a member was carried out in several steps.

“There are certain standards you have to meet, such as years in law enforcement and that kind of thing,” Hudson explained. “They had an application process. From there, you have to do a physical fitness test and then an interview with members who are already on the team.”

Along with Patrolman Adam Simpson, who also made the team, Hudson will be attending a week-long training program at a date to be determined in late 2018.

Senior officers confirmed Hudson as the first female officer at the Troy department to undergo the training.

“I’ve been here 20 years, and she’s the first,” confirmed Sgt. John Marshall. “She’s going to be an asset to the team and the department. It just makes the team more well-rounded having her on it.”

“Overall, I just want to grow as an officer,” Hudson said. “Being on the team is really going to help with that. I always welcome new training, and I look forward to being involved with call-outs. There’s pros and cons, because the community doesn’t want call-outs since they’re serious situations. But that’s what I’m training for, so I’m excited for something to happen so that I can be part of it.”

Reach Cody Willoughby at cwilloughby@aimmediamidwest.com.