Summer kicks off downtown

TROY — The four quadrants in the Public Square bustled with warm-weather celebration on Friday night, as Troy Main Street hosted its 2018 “Summer Kickoff.”

The event was free to the public.

“We are kicking off summer and welcoming the season this Memorial Day weekend with lots of family-friendly activities,” said Nicole Loy, executive director for Troy Main Street. “Many of our previous events have really been geared toward adults, so we want kids to know they’re welcome downtown, too.”

The evening’s activities included face painting, bubble stations, cornhole, a bounce house, a photo booth, and paper poppy making with instructors from Troy Hayner Cultural Center. A book mobile unit was on site from the Troy Public Library, as well as a fire truck and representatives from Troy Fire Department.

Staff members from Artistic Earth Pottery provide pottery demonstrations, and representatives of Yellow Tree Yoga were present to lead yoga sessions.

Other upcoming Troy Main Street events include the Downtown Troy Farmer’s Market, which will run every Saturday through the summer starting June 9, and the first summer concert in Prouty Plaza, featuring country music duo, The Lovers, on Friday, June 29.

For more information, visit www.troymainstreet.org.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Branson King, 9, of Brookville makes a paper poppy during the Summer Kickoff on Friday in the Public Square. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_Kickoff1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Branson King, 9, of Brookville makes a paper poppy during the Summer Kickoff on Friday in the Public Square. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Cooper Ross, 3, and Montgomery Westfall, 4, of Troy jump in the bounce house during the Summer Kickoff on Friday in the Public Square. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_Kickoff2.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Cooper Ross, 3, and Montgomery Westfall, 4, of Troy jump in the bounce house during the Summer Kickoff on Friday in the Public Square. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Lily Weekly, 14 months, of Troy examines her face paint during the Summer Kickoff on Friday in the Public Square. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_Kickoff3.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Lily Weekly, 14 months, of Troy examines her face paint during the Summer Kickoff on Friday in the Public Square.