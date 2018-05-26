Fun with food trucks

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Karma Williamson, 6, of Piqua bites into a burger during the 4th annual Food Truck Rally & Competition on Saturday, May 19 at Miami County Fairgrounds. This year’s rally hosted 54 food trucks, up from 30 food trucks in the event’s 2015 premiere. Participating trucks came from throughout the Miami Valley, as well as the Columbus, Springfield, and Cincinnati areas, and surrounding states. For more information, visit Miami County Food Truck Rally & Competition on Facebook.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Paulette Hateman of New Carlisle is handed an order by server Marissa Holter at the Friendly Fork food truck during the 4th annual Food Truck Rally & Competition on Saturday, May 19, at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Jocelyn Rowe of Troy and Harper, 11 months, enjoy a 4-way from Sweet & Meats BBQ during the 4th Annual Food Truck Rally & Competition last Saturday.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Luke Severt of Troy takes a bite from a cheesy melt during the 4th annual Food Truck Rally & Competition on Saturday, May 19, at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Aerian Castle of Castle Concessions prepares a batch of fried donuts during the 4th annual Food Truck Rally & Competition on Saturday, May 19, at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Aiden Pritchard, 7, of Troy mixes and matches flavors at the Kona Ice stand during the 4th annual Food Truck Rally & Competition on Saturday, May 19, at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Cecilia Sanati, 5, of Versailles consumes a colorful cone last weekend during the 4th annual Food Truck Rally & Competition at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

Josh Lovett transacts with Roni Steidel of Tallahoma, Tenn. at the Cumberland Kettle Corn truck.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Lilie Rowe, 2, of St. Paris and Braylynn Wintrow, 3, of Piqua splash in the puddles following flash showers during the event.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Jackson Norman, 3, of Casstown enjoys a customized mixer from Kona Ice during the 4th Annual Food Truck Rally & Competition on Saturday, May 19 at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

By Cody Willoughby

cwilloughby@aimmediamidwest.com

