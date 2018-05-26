Cookson donates an ‘honor flight’

TROY — A veteran’s way has been paid to participate in an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., thanks to the students of Cookson Elementary in Troy.

From Thursday, May 10 through Monday, May 21, Cookson students were able to raise a total of $450 to donate by check to representatives of Honor Flight Dayton, who appeared at the school on Friday morning to accept the donation.

The check was presented by fourth graders Brady Campbell, Micah Pyles-Dodds, Nate Reynolds, Tobey Seibert, Cayden Wesco, and Josie Woodell.

“This particular group started our newspaper, Tiger News, at the school,” said principal Stephanie Johnson. “It was Nate that had the Honor Flight experience before with his family, and he was able to bring the idea here, and it caught fire. We were just thrilled. When somebody brings an idea like that, we figure out ways to go with it.”

“I told her if every student from this school could donate a dollar, we could send one veteran to D.C. through Honor Flight,” said Nate. “She thought it was a great idea.”

The group took it upon themselves to spread the word to the student body and their parents.

“We sent fliers home for everybody to know, and we talked about it on the announcements every morning, too,” said fourth grader Tobey Seibert.

The students at Cookson met their goal of $450 as of Monday, May 21. Fourth grader Brady Campbell stated that the group was “really excited.”

Specific dates have yet to be determined for the Honor Flight, but representatives confirm it will take place in the fall.

“It will either be September or October,” said Larry Blackmore, guardian with Honor Flight Dayton. “We won’t know what flight the veteran will be going on until we coordinate with people doing the scheduling, but those autumn flights will be the next round.”

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Left to right, Fourth graders Josie Woodell, Micah Pyles-Dodds, Cayden Wesco, Nate Reynolds, Brady Campbell, and Tobey Seibert present a check to Honor Flight Dayton representative Larry Blackmore on Friday at Cookson Elementary in Troy. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_Cookson1-3.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Left to right, Fourth graders Josie Woodell, Micah Pyles-Dodds, Cayden Wesco, Nate Reynolds, Brady Campbell, and Tobey Seibert present a check to Honor Flight Dayton representative Larry Blackmore on Friday at Cookson Elementary in Troy.

Over $450 raised t send veteran to D.C.