Congrats, class of 2018

Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest
Ensemble members Riley Moore, Abigail Innes, James Boezi, and Brooke Klopfenstein lead their fellow graduates in a rendition of the Troy High School Alma Mater during the Troy High School class of 2018’s graduation ceremony on Saturday at Hobart Arena.
Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Ensemble members Riley Moore, Abigail Innes, James Boezi, and Brooke Klopfenstein lead their fellow graduates in a rendition of the Troy High School Alma Mater during the Troy High School class of 2018’s graduation ceremony on Saturday at Hobart Arena.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU