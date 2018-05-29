Honoring those who served

TROY — Veterans and residents from throughout Miami County came together on Monday morning to honor those who have fought and died for their country during the Memorial Day Ceremony, held on the Adams Street Bridge and in Riverside Cemetery.

A tossing of the rose petals took place on the bridge, followed by a full ceremony at the cemetery, where commemorative wreaths were laid at the veterans memorial and the monument at Old Soldiers Circle. Honor guard members performed a 21-gun salute during each section of the ceremony.

The Troy High School band was on site to perform the National Anthem and a medley of service hymns during the raising of the flag. Band members Brooke Stockslager and Brandon Thompson also performed ‘taps’ during the ceremony.

Mayor Mike Beamish spoke at the event, stating “memory is a way of holding on to things you love, the things you are, and the things you never want to lose. Today is a day to remember not only the veterans who have paid the ultimate sacrifice, but also those family members who have gone before us. These special loved ones are still with us and in our hearts.”

Mayor Beamish also thanked the Troy Noon Optimist Club, who have now distributed nearly 1,000 flags to subscribers throughout the Troy community.

Robert Schwartz, commander for American Legion Post 43, served as keynote speaker at the event, stating “in the U.S., Americans gather unified with the common purpose of honoring uncommon bravery. We are their legacy. Regardless of their place of war that was fought, the purity of their sacrifice is without question.”

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Gary Hickerson of the United States Marine Corps dispenses rose petals from the Adams Street Bridge during the Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday in Troy. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_Memorial1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Gary Hickerson of the United States Marine Corps dispenses rose petals from the Adams Street Bridge during the Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday in Troy. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News The Veterans Memorial Honor Guard performs a gun salute on the Adams Street Bridge during the Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday in Troy. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_Memorial2.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News The Veterans Memorial Honor Guard performs a gun salute on the Adams Street Bridge during the Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday in Troy. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Ron Pennybacker of VFW Post 5436 carries the flag during the POW/MIA presentation during the Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday in Riverside Cemetery. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_Memorial3.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Ron Pennybacker of VFW Post 5436 carries the flag during the POW/MIA presentation during the Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday in Riverside Cemetery. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Ron Pennybacker of VFW Post 5436 carries the flag during the POW/MIA presentation during the Memorial Day Ceremony in Riverside Cemetery. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_Memorial4.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Ron Pennybacker of VFW Post 5436 carries the flag during the POW/MIA presentation during the Memorial Day Ceremony in Riverside Cemetery. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Ron Pennybacker of VFW Post 5436 places the flag during the POW/MIA presentation during the Memorial Day Ceremony in Riverside Cemetery. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_Memorial5.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Ron Pennybacker of VFW Post 5436 places the flag during the POW/MIA presentation during the Memorial Day Ceremony in Riverside Cemetery. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News The “missing man table”, adorned with the POW/MIA flag, at the Memorial Day Ceremony in Riverside Cemetery. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_Memorial6.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News The “missing man table”, adorned with the POW/MIA flag, at the Memorial Day Ceremony in Riverside Cemetery. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Justin Olivieri of VFW Post 5436 delivers the invocation during the Memorial Day Ceremony in Riverside Cemetery. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_Memorial7.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Justin Olivieri of VFW Post 5436 delivers the invocation during the Memorial Day Ceremony in Riverside Cemetery. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News The flag is raised during the playing of the National Anthem during the Memorial Day Ceremony in Riverside Cemetery. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_Memorial8.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News The flag is raised during the playing of the National Anthem during the Memorial Day Ceremony in Riverside Cemetery. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Keynote speaker Robert Schwartz of American Legion Post #43 speaks during the Memorial Day Ceremony in Riverside Cemetery. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_Memorial9.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Keynote speaker Robert Schwartz of American Legion Post #43 speaks during the Memorial Day Ceremony in Riverside Cemetery. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News David Carr and Pat Youngerman carry the wreath during the Memorial Day Ceremony in Riverside Cemetery. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_Memorial10.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News David Carr and Pat Youngerman carry the wreath during the Memorial Day Ceremony in Riverside Cemetery. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News David Carr and Pat Youngerman perform the laying of the wreath at the veterans memorial during the Memorial Day Ceremony in Riverside Cemetery. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_Memorial11.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News David Carr and Pat Youngerman perform the laying of the wreath at the veterans memorial during the Memorial Day Ceremony in Riverside Cemetery. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News The commemorative wreath, laid at the veterans memorial, on Memorial Day in Riverside Cemetery. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_Memorial12.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News The commemorative wreath, laid at the veterans memorial, on Memorial Day in Riverside Cemetery. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Honor guard members perform a gun salute during the Memorial Day Ceremony in Riverside Cemetery. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_Memorial13.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Honor guard members perform a gun salute during the Memorial Day Ceremony in Riverside Cemetery. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News David Carr and Pat Youngerman carry a wreath at Old Soldiers Circle during the Memorial Day Ceremony in Riverside Cemetery. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_Memorial14.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News David Carr and Pat Youngerman carry a wreath at Old Soldiers Circle during the Memorial Day Ceremony in Riverside Cemetery. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Honor guard members perform a gun salute at Old Soldiers Circle during the Memorial Day Ceremony in Riverside Cemetery. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_Memorial15.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Honor guard members perform a gun salute at Old Soldiers Circle during the Memorial Day Ceremony in Riverside Cemetery. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Troy High School band members Brooke Stockslager and Brandon Thompson perform ‘taps’ during the Memorial Day Ceremony in Riverside Cemetery. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_Memorial16.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Troy High School band members Brooke Stockslager and Brandon Thompson perform ‘taps’ during the Memorial Day Ceremony in Riverside Cemetery. Robert Schwartz of American Legion Post 43 and Ron Pennybacker and Justin Olivieri of VFW Post 5436 salute during the Memorial Day Ceremony in Riverside Cemetery. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_Memorial17.jpg Robert Schwartz of American Legion Post 43 and Ron Pennybacker and Justin Olivieri of VFW Post 5436 salute during the Memorial Day Ceremony in Riverside Cemetery.