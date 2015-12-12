House full of goodies

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News

Members of the community including Courtney Aberle and her children Kanden, 6 months, Karter, 5, Kyler, 3 and Khloe, 7, flooded the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library for an opportunity to make a sweet craft Saturday morning in Pleasant Hill. Families were invited to make a gingerbread house as the library supplied the sweets to create their house during this family fun day event.