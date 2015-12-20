Milking it

Mike Ullery/Civitas Media
Three-year-old Miley Ullery bottle feeds a young goat at Fulton Farms on Saturday where volunteers are preparing for a a live Nativity at the farm, beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The event is being put on by members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Mike Ullery/Civitas Media Three-year-old Miley Ullery bottle feeds a young goat at Fulton Farms on Saturday where volunteers are preparing for a a live Nativity at the farm, beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The event is being put on by members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU