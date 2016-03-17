Two teams tie at corporate spelling bee

By David Fong

TROY — Had there not been a time limit, they may have gone on all day.

The 22nd annual Altrusa Bee for Literacy: A Corporate Challenge ended in a tie Thursday when, after 25 minutes competing as the last two teams, the Miami County ESC and Troy High School Interact Club were declared co-champions of the event, which raises money to fun literacy projects in Miami County.

As the time limit was reaching its conclusion Thursday at the Church of the Nazarene in Troy, each team had to spell one final word to be declared co-champion. The Miami County ESC team of Myrna Yoder, Rosemary Frey and Bethany Widden correctly spelled the word umbrage, while the Troy High School Interact Club team of Marc Scordia, Shane Love and John Frigge correctly spelled the word synthetic.

The teams competing in the event were: Miami County ESC (sponsored by MJ Stanislaw and family), Troy High School Interact Club (sponsored by Troy Rotary), Lincoln Communiuty Center (sponsored by Kerber Sheet Metal), United Technologies Aerospace Systems (self-sponsored), Teen Leadership Troy (sponsored by Unity Bank), Troy-Miami County Public Library (sponsored by Concrete Sealsants) and ITW Ware Wash (self-sponsored).

Altrusa International of Troy is a non-profit organization dedicated to community service, with a focus on literacy.

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Team Troy High School Interact Club, including John Frigge, Shane Love and Mark Scordia won in a dual with Miami County ESC during the 22st annual Bee for Literacy on Thursday at the Church of the Nazarene in Troy. Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Team Miami County ESC, including Bethany Whidden, Rosemary Frey and Myrna Yoder, paired in a win with Troy High School Interact Club in the 22st annual Bee for Literacy Thursday in Troy.

