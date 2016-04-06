Posted on by

Weathering deposition


Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Students of Lauren McCord’s fourth-grade class roll down a hill at Charleston Falls Preserve Wednesday near Tipp City. Naturalist Bonita “Bee” Pierce discussed erosion, gravity and weathering deposition with students during a Land-Form Investigators program with the Miami County Park District. Approximately 130 students from Piqua Central Intermediate participated in an educational program throughout the day.

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Students of Lauren McCord’s fourth-grade class roll down a hill at Charleston Falls Preserve Wednesday near Tipp City. Naturalist Bonita “Bee” Pierce discussed erosion, gravity and weathering deposition with students during a Land-Form Investigators program with the Miami County Park District. Approximately 130 students from Piqua Central Intermediate participated in an educational program throughout the day.


Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News

Students of Lauren McCord’s fourth-grade class roll down a hill at Charleston Falls Preserve Wednesday near Tipp City. Naturalist Bonita “Bee” Pierce discussed erosion, gravity and weathering deposition with students during a Land-Form Investigators program with the Miami County Park District. Approximately 130 students from Piqua Central Intermediate participated in an educational program throughout the day.

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Students of Lauren McCord’s fourth-grade class roll down a hill at Charleston Falls Preserve Wednesday near Tipp City. Naturalist Bonita “Bee” Pierce discussed erosion, gravity and weathering deposition with students during a Land-Form Investigators program with the Miami County Park District. Approximately 130 students from Piqua Central Intermediate participated in an educational program throughout the day.
http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2016/04/web1_160405aDw_CFP_education.jpgAnthony Weber | Troy Daily News Students of Lauren McCord’s fourth-grade class roll down a hill at Charleston Falls Preserve Wednesday near Tipp City. Naturalist Bonita “Bee” Pierce discussed erosion, gravity and weathering deposition with students during a Land-Form Investigators program with the Miami County Park District. Approximately 130 students from Piqua Central Intermediate participated in an educational program throughout the day.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU