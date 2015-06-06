Posted on by


Austin K. Jay

Last known address: Sidney

Date of birth: 2/28/83

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 174

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Brown

Wanted for: Drug possession

Tywone Myers

Last known address: Dayton

Date of birth: 8/24/81

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 180

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Wanted for: Theft

Dustin A. Patty

Last known address: Dayton

Date of birth: 5/27/85

Height: 6’

Weight: 160

Eyes: Hazel

Hair: Brown

Wanted for: Receiving stolen property

Albert L. Scott III

Last known address: Rossville

Date of birth: 12/23/66

Height: 5’7”

Weight: 190

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Wanted for: Breaking and entering

Joshua L. Walker

Last known address: Troy

Date of birth: 10/3/88

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 173

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Wanted for: Theft

