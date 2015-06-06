Austin K. Jay
Last known address: Sidney
Date of birth: 2/28/83
Height: 5’9”
Weight: 174
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Brown
Wanted for: Drug possession
Tywone Myers
Last known address: Dayton
Date of birth: 8/24/81
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 180
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Wanted for: Theft
Dustin A. Patty
Last known address: Dayton
Date of birth: 5/27/85
Height: 6’
Weight: 160
Eyes: Hazel
Hair: Brown
Wanted for: Receiving stolen property
Albert L. Scott III
Last known address: Rossville
Date of birth: 12/23/66
Height: 5’7”
Weight: 190
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Wanted for: Breaking and entering
Joshua L. Walker
Last known address: Troy
Date of birth: 10/3/88
Height: 6’1”
Weight: 173
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Wanted for: Theft
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU