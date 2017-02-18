TROY — Yvenna E. Pour, Age 85, of Troy, passed away Friday, February 17, 2017 at Randall Residence in Tipp City. She was born November 27, 1931 to the late Emerson N. & Cleoe I. (Cool) Swank in Laura, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband John A. Pour in 2015, brother Marvin Swank and sister Twila Shroyer. She will be missed and remembered by her loving daughters Cheryl (Mark) Beaver of Troy, Denise (Eric) Gillett of Attica, Valeria (Fred) Darling of Attica, Theresa Henderson of Troy, Michele (Tim) Hawk of Oakwood, and Chilean daughter Cecilia Sierra; 12 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; sister Fawntella Smith of Dayton.

Yvenna volunteered at Brukner Nature Center and hosted numerous exchange students. She also loved gardening, cooking especially making peanut brittle, strawberry jam, potato salad and baking pies.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with Fr. John Tonkin officiating. Burial will follow in Miami Memorial Park, Covington. The family will receive friends from 4-8 PM on Wednesday, February 22 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Brukner Nature Center and/or Heartland Hospice. Online memories of Yvenna may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.