Health inspections

Restaurant inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

May 22

Dollar General, 136 S. Miami Ave., Bradford — No violations at time of inspection. Violations from last inspection have all been corrected. Keep up the good work.

Dollar General, 785 W. Market St., Troy — Observed dented cans in the aisle, corrected during inspection. Observed ceiling tile not properly set in the ceiling above maintenance closet.

Marco’s Pizza, 1102 W. Main St., Troy — Observed wings being cooled in the walk-in cooler incorrectly. Food must be uncovered until reaching 41 F or below. Critical violation: observed that the three compartment sink sanitizing bin did not have the proper sanitizing concentration level, corrected during inspection. Observed trash bags and debris around the side of dumpster. Critical violation: observed the presence of live insects inside of the men’s restroom.

Naina Petroleum, 1016 W. Main St., Tipp City — Repeat observation: observed cabinets in the front of the store unclean on the inside, and on handles. Repeat observation: observed no towels or hand drying device at the hand washing sink in the women’s restroom. Repeat observation: observed a build-up of dust on fans and ceiling in walk-in cooler.

Springcreek Primary School, 145 E. U.S. Route 36, Piqua — Critical violation: person-in-charge did not ensure that employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. There is no test kit available for measuring the concentration of the sanitizer.

May 23

Bethel Elementary and Midddle Schools, 7490 State Route 201, Tipp City — Critical violation: observed raw eggs being stored above ready-to-eat foods inside of reach-in fridge, corrected during inspection. Repeat observation: observed accumulation of ice build inside of the walk-in freezer. Repeat observation: observed leak on the faucet above hand washing sink. Facility is going to be moving to a different area starting on June 2.

Bethel High School, 7490 State Route 201, Tipp City — No violations upon inspection.

Cliffside Golf Course, 6510 S. State Route 202, Tipp City — Facility only had a vending machine with non-TCS foods at the time of inspection, no violations observed. Public Health will follow up with owner about water sample.

Dolphin Club of Troy, 2326 State Route 718, Troy — Observed residential freezer and microwave. Equipment is not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed freezer ice cream chest stainless steal lid with duct tape for hinges. Equipment and/or components are not maintained in good working order. Went through body fluid procedure requirement and employee health policy, these things need done immediately. Manager is taking level 2 food safety training soon. She is also having all person-in-charge per shift take level 1 food safety training.

Hook Elementary School, 729 W. Trade Square, Troy — No violations upon inspection.

Speedway, 1475 W. Market St., Troy — Critical, repeat violation: person-in-charge did not ensure that employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. Observed gaskets on the door of the prep freezer beside pizza oven falling apart from the door. Repeat observation: observed residual build-up on the handle of the prep cooler towards the back of the facility. Observed debris behind dumpster and to the side of the bin. Observed dust build up on the fan cases inside of the walk-in cooler.

Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center, 225 Parkwood Drive, Tipp City — Observed hand sink with water leak when water was turned on.

May 24

David L. Brown Youth Center, 291 S. Childrens Home Road, Troy — Observed residual growth on the gaskets of the fridge and freezer doors in back storage area.

Rudy’s Dairy Bar, 1125 S. Miami St., West Milton — Critical violation: person-in-charge did not ensure their employees are properly trained in food safety. Person-in-charge did not have level 2 food safety training. Critical violation: person-in-charge did not ensure that employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. Critical violation: observed raw eggs being stored on shelf above Ready-To-Eat foods, corrected during inspection. Critical violation: observed mold residual on the piping of the ice machine leading into water flow for ice maker. Observed no supply of hand cleaning liquid, powder or bar soap at the hand washing sink(s), corrected during inspection. Observed holes in wall leading directly into walk-in cooler. This must be repaired.

May 31

202 Drive Thru, 6929 E. U.S. Route 40, Tipp City — Repeat observation: observed no towels or hand drying device at the hand washing sink(s). Repeat observation: observed a build-up of dirt and debris in restroom.

CVS Pharmacy, 804 W. Main St., Troy — Critical violation: person-in-charge did not ensure that employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are dirty. Observed mold residual on the shelving units inside of milk cooler. Observed a good amount of cardboard and loose debris surrounding the dumpster area on the floor. The physical facilities are not being maintained in good repair. Observed small gap underneath loading bay door. This should be properly sealed.

Chipotle, 1934 W. Main St., Troy — Observed improper sanitation concentration being used to store wiping cloths, corrected during inspection. Observed loose cardboard debris behind dumpster area.

Trophy Nut Store, 320 N. Second St., Tipp City — No violations observed at time of inspection.

June 1

Milton Union Rec Concession Stand, 7640 Milton Potsdam Road, West Milton — Critical violation: a level 1 food safety trained worker was not on site. Person in charge did not ensure their employees are properly trained in food safety. Critical, repeat violation: observed temperature controlled for safety foods maintaining 44F, corrected during inspection. TCS foods were not being held at the proper temperature. Repeat observation: observed ice being used to cold hold temperature controlled for safety food. Observed inadequate equipment for cooling, heating or holding food.

Sweet By Kristy, 29 E. Main St., Tipp City — No violations observed at time of inspection. Facility has all required written procedures. Keep up the good work.