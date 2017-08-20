Santorum to speak at annual banquet

PIQUA — Elizabeth’s New Life Center has the opportunity to provide free pregnancy services to women and families in the Miami Valley through their Women’s Centers for more than 25 years, which includes their Women’s Center in Sidney.

Women’s Center — Sidney helps to serve those in Shelby, Auglaize, Darke, Mercer and Miami counties by offering positive solutions to unexpected pregnancies with free pregnancy tests, 3D/4D ultrasounds, confidential consultations, education classes and material support.

Elizabeth’s New Life Center’s theme for this year’s North Partnership Banquet will be “Come to Me,” with featured speaker Senator Rick Santorum on Thursday, Oct. 19 at A Learning Place in Piqua. Santorum has been an advocate for the pro-life movement helping to be a voice for the voiceless in all stages of life during his career in our nation’s legislature and two presidential campaigns. He and his wife Karen also share a special gift of their daughter Isabella, the youngest of their seven children. Isabella was born with special needs related to Trisomy 18. They highlight the beauty of her life in the book “Bella’s Gift: How One Little Girl Transformed Our Family and Inspired a Nation.”

There are still seats available for the luncheon program. The doors open at 11 a.m. with the program starting at 11:30 a.m. and lasting until about 1:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend the event, but there will be an ask for a financial gift at the end of the program. For more information on attending or hosting a table for the luncheon, call Barb Garrison at (937) 226-7414 or Ashley Schroeder at (937) 498-4426. You can visit www.ElizabethNewLife.org for more information on their organization or to register for the luncheon.