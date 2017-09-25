Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Crafty Listeners is an adult audio book club. Everyone works on individual craft projects and listens to a book. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• TENDERLOINS: Texas-sized tenderloin sandwiches with toppings and fries will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $5 beginning at 6 p.m.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center, 8 E. Monument St., Pleasant Hill, is open from 3-7 p.m.

• TOASTMASTERS: The Miami County Toastmasters will meet from 7-8 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Those interested in improving communication and leadership skills are welcome to attend.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Civic agendas

• Tipp City Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the board office, 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive. Call 667-8444 for more information.

• The Covington Street Committee will meet immediately following the regular council meeting.

• Brown Township Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. in the Township Building in Conover.

• The Union Township Trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Township Building, 9497 Markley Road, P.O. Box E, Laura. Call 698-4480 for more information.

Tuesday

• EUCHRE: A Euchre tournament and hot dog lunch will be offered beginning at 10 a.m. at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center. During the morning, Premier Health will offer glucose and blood pressure screenings from 9-10 a.m.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be offered from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Newborns to age 3 can enjoy singing songs and reading stories with a new theme each week.

• DINE TO DONATE: Help support wildlife at Brukner Nature Center by joining staff and volunteers at Buffalo Wild Wings, 2313 W. Main St., Troy, from 5-9 p.m. Buffalo Wild Wings will donate a percentage of your food bill to help support the wildlife at Brukner Nature Center. A flier must be presented at check-out and fliers are available on BNC’s website bruknernaturecenter.com, at the Interpretive Building, or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com. Good on dine in or carry-out.

• MEET THE CANDIDATES: Sponsored by the Bethel Township Historical Society, the program will begin promptly at 7 p.m. at the Bethel Local Schools Auditorium and last two hours. The forum will feature candidates and an issue facing the voters in Bethel Twp. in the Nov. 7 general election. School board candidates will have an opportunity to introduce themselves, and written questions from the audience will be accepted and presented by the moderator.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Civic agendas

• The village of West Milton Council will have its workshop meeting at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

Wednesday

• COMMUNITY DINNER: The Tipp City Seniors will prepare and serve their popular chicken and noodle dinner at the Methodist Church at Third and Main streets. Serving from 5-6:30 pm. for $5 each or $15 for a family. Proceeds go to the Senior’s Building Fund.

• HAND CRAFT: A hand craft will be offered beginning at 10 a.m. at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center.

• LINE DANCING: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing at 10 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Rd. 25-A, in Piqua. Maj. Jody Kramer of the Piqua Salvation Army will present Highlights of the 2017 Salvation Army Summer Lunch Program. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/.

• STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will meet at Upper Valley Career Center for lunch and a tour of the culinary division. The meeting will take place at noon.

• PERI: Lunch reservations are due today for the Miami County Chapter of Ohio Public Employee Retirees meeting at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 4 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood St., Piqua. Enter parking lot from Downing Street. Lunch is $10, payable at the door. For a reservation, call Beth at 335-2771. Featured speaker will be Danielle Murphy from the Ohio Attorney General’s office. This meeting is open to any retired or currently employed Ohio public employee.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Donors get a free pair of socks when they register to give blood at the West Milton Lions Club blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the West Milton United Church of Christ social hall, 108 S. Main St. Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• MEMORY MATTERS: StoryPoint Troy will offer a Memory Matters Symposium from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Crystal Room, 845 W. Market St., Troy. The event will focus on living with dementia and Alzheimer’s, and Amanda Bulgarelli will be the speaker. A complimentary lunch will be included. To make a reservation, call (937) 440-3600.

• SLIDERS: John’s sliders will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 beginning at 6 p.m. Two sliders with toppings and chips for $2.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week from 6-7 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started. For questions, call 773-1241.

• GRANDMA’S KITCHEN: Grandma’s Kitchen will be open from 5-6:15 p.m. in the activity center in Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton. The suggested donation is $7 for adults and $3 for a child’s smaller portion. Carry-outs and delivery are available by calling the church office at (937) 698-4011.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Civic agendas

• The Concord Township Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at the Concord Township Memorial Building, 1150 Horizon West Court, Troy.

Thursday

• PURSE BINGO: Purse bingo to benefit Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Tickets for the event are limited and cost $25, or $30 at the door on the day of the event. Ticketholders receive a small Vera Bradley gift and are entered to win an authentic Vera Bradley purse and more than 20 other prizes. The event also includes a silent auction, 50/50 drawing, raffle and refreshments. Tickets are available at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, 550 Summit Ave., Suite 101, Troy, and For All Seasons at 2 W. Main St., Troy. Tickets are also available online at www.hospiceofmiamicounty.org.

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors will have a board of trustees meeting at 10 a.m., followed by a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: This interactive program from 10-11 a.m. will combine active games, early literacy, and fun for all ages. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be modified and held in the multi-purpose Room at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St.

• EXHIBIT & LECTURE: An Autumn Equinox Exhibit & Lecture featuring the art of Bonnie Scott and photography of Tom Hissong, “Discovering Nature With a Camera,” will be offered at 7 p.m. at Brukner Nature Center. Join participants for a glass of organic cider and autumn fare as you enjoy the whimsical clay bird artwork created by Bonnie Scott, as well as the photography of Tom Hissong, moments in nature captured through a naturalist’s eye. At 7:15 p.m., participants will settle into their seats for a presentation by Tom Hissong, retired education manager and naturalist at the Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm near Dayton. Admission for this seasonal celebration is $5 for Brukner members and $10 for non-members (cash or check). All proceeds from this event, including the sale of the photographs through-out the exhibit, will support the mission of wildlife conservation.

• MMHA BOARD: The meeting of the Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority Boardwill be held at 8 a.m. at 1695 Troy-Sidney Road, lower level conference room, and open to the public.

• TACO SALAD: Taco salad will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $5. Try your luck at Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Friday

• LUNCH ON THE LAWN: The Miami County Cattlemen’s Association will offer Lunch on the Lawn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Miami County Courthouse in Troy. Cost is $6 for sirloin sandwich lunch and $8 for a ribeye sandwich lunch. Lunches also include chips, cookie, soda or bottled water. No reservations necessary.

• ART EXHIBIT: In “Cooperative Works by Kevin Russell and Richard Paldino,” one artist begins a pottery piece and then turns the work-in-progress over to the other artist who completes the creative process. This free exhibit runs through Nov. 26 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, and will feature cooperative, as well as individual works by the artists.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m. A birthday celebration also will be held for September birthdays.

• SEAFOOD: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $7 from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be for $10.

• NIGHT HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold its Discovery Night Hike program at 7:30 p.m. at Maple Ridge Reserve, 10430 State Route 185, Covington. Join a park district naturalist and explore the amazing world of nature at night. Dress for the weather with sturdy walking shoes. Walk will vary from .5 to 1 mile. Bring a flashlight. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• Q & A: A local expert will be offering 30-minute help sessions from 9:30 a.m. to noon for those who need help with their computers. Please bring your own laptop if you can, but library laptops will be available if you are not able to bring your own. Sign-ups are required, so call the library at (937) 698-5515 or ask at the front desk.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The New Wise Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Bethany Center, corner of South and Roosevelt streets, Piqua (enter in the back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Sept. 30

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County Farmers Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Troy Lowe’s parking lot. Fruits, vegetables, honey, bedding plants and more will be offered.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Cherry Street. The market will include in-season fruits and vegetables, cottage foods, plants, artisans and crafters and more.

• PLAY DATE: The Miami County Park District will hold its Nature Play Date program from 2-3 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route. 185, Covington. Bring your elementary school age child to the natural play area for fun and games with park district naturalist Accipiter Amalee. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NATURE SKETCHING: The Miami County Park District will hold the new Nature Sketching program from 10 a.m. to noon at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, north of Covington. Join park district naturalist/artist Kay Hisong on a hike to observe and sketch nature’s beauty. Beginners and advanced artists welcome. Bring your own sketching tool. For adults. Class size limited. Class fee $7 per person with sketch pad provided or $2 per person if you provide your own sketch pad. Payment due at time of registration. Preregistration required. Pre-register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• TEEN FANDOM: Teens 18 and under are invited to share their favorite anime, manga, and more at Teen Fandom Club from 1-3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• POT PIE: A chicken pot pie supper will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at First United Church of Christ, corner of South Market and Canal streets, Troy. The menu includes homemade chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw or applesauce, beverages, and a variety of homemade desserts, pies and cakes. The price is $8 a person and $3 for children 10 years old and under. Carryouts will be available. This supper is sponsored by Women’s Fellowship and funds assist with outreach support of Troy community agencies. The church is handicapped accessible.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 from 7-11 p.m.

Oct. 1

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a chicken dinner with French fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• LIFE CHAIN: The Miami County Right to Life will have its annual Life Chain event from 2-3 p.m. near the Miami County Courthouse in Troy. Look for stations along Main Street distributing signs.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Enjoy a full breakfast made to order for $7, children 10 and under $3 with serving from 8-11 a.m.

Oct. 1-2

• ARTIST RECEPTION: Enjoy refreshments and meet the artists of “Cooperative Works by Kevin Russell and Richard Paldino,” at 4 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Admission is free.

http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/09/web1_Vallieu-Melody-20.jpg