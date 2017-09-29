Ohio’s minimum wage to increase in 2018

Staff Report

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s minimum wage is scheduled to increase on Jan. 1, 2018, to $8.30 per hour for non-tipped employees and $4.15 per hour for tipped employees. The minimum wage will apply to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $305,000 per year.

The current 2017 Ohio minimum wage is $8.15 per hour for non-tipped employees and $4.08 for tipped employees. The 2017 Ohio minimum wage applies to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $299,000 per year.

The Constitutional Amendment (II-34a) passed by Ohio voters in November 2006 states that Ohio’s minimum wage shall increase on January 1 of each year by the rate of inflation. The state minimum wage is tied to the Consumer Price Index (CPI-W) for urban wage earners and clerical workers for the 12-month period prior to September. This CPI-W index increased by 1.9 percent over the 12-month period from Sept. 1, 2016, to Aug. 31, 2017. The Constitutional Amendment is available online.

For employees at smaller companies with annual gross receipts of $305,000 or less per year after January 1, 2018, and for 14 and 15-year-olds, the state minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. For these employees, the state wage is tied to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, which requires an act of Congress and the President’s signature to change.