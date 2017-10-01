Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a chicken dinner with French fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• LIFE CHAIN: The Miami County Right to Life will have its annual Life Chain event from 2-3 p.m. near the Miami County Courthouse in Troy. Look for stations along Main Street distributing signs.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Enjoy a full breakfast made to order for $7, children 10 and under $3 with serving from 8-11 a.m.

• FALL FEST: Troy Church of the Nazarene, 1200 Barnhart Road, Troy, invites the community to its annual Fall Family Festival, set for 4-7 p.m. The free event will feature games, face-painting, a photo booth, obstacle course, craft booth, food and much more. TCN’s annual fall outreach to the community is a time of fun and fellowship for all ages. For more information, call (937) 339-3117 or visit www.troynaz.net.

• CONCERT: First Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, will offer “An Evening of Simply Strings,” as part of its First Sunday Concert Series at 6:30 p.m. Performers include Tara Mar and Elizabeth Shinn, cellists; Jan Brenneman, violinist; and Michele Pax, pianist.

Today-Monday

• ARTIST RECEPTION: Enjoy refreshments and meet the artists of “Cooperative Works by Kevin Russell and Richard Paldino,” at 4 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Admission is free.

Monday

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Crafty Listeners is an adult audio book club. Everyone works on individual craft projects and listens to a book. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• HAMBURGERS: Hamburgers with all the toppings and fries will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $4.

• MOVE AND GROOVE: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. to “Move and Groove” at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Children and caregivers will enjoy 30 minutes of various activities which include music and movement; this program is for children ages 2-6. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center, 8 E. Monument St., Pleasant Hill, is open from 3-7 p.m.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Civic agendas

• Monroe Township Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the Township Building.

• The Tipp City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the Government Center.

• The Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the meeting room in council chambers.

• The Staunton Township Trustees will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Staunton Township building.

• Covington Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

• Covington Board of Public Affairs will meet at 4 p.m. in the Water Department office located at 123 W. Wright St., Covington.

• The Potsdam Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the village offices.

Tuesday

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be offered from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Newborns to age 3 can enjoy singing songs and reading stories with a new theme each week.

• QUARTER AUCTION: There will be a quarter auction at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The auction begins at 7 p.m. Auction numbers will be available for purchase. Food will be offered at reasonable prices from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

• CLASS LUNCH: The Piqua Catholic class of 1953 will meet at noon at the Covington Eagles.

• EUCHRE: Euchre will be offered beginning at 10 a.m. at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center.

• LITERACY COUNCIL: The Troy Literacy Council Board meets at 7 p.m. (except July and December) at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. TLC is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization which provides free, confidential, one-on-one tutoring in basic education for native born adults and non-native speakers who want to learn English as another language. For more information on becoming involved as a tutor or as a student with Troy Literacy Council, call 660-3170.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

Wednesday

• VETERANS BREAKFAST: Selena Lloyd, director of veterans services in Miami County, will speak at the annual veterans breakfast at 9 a.m. at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 107 W. Main St., Troy. The building is handicapped accessible. For more information, visit http://miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com/.

• STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $2. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at for new officer installations at the Cornerstone Cafe at UVCC. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will welcome guest speaker, Brock Heath from Gauntlet Development. The meeting will be held at Troy Country Club at noon.

• AGING PROGRAM: A forum, “Plan To Age Successfuly,” will be held at 6 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. Get advice from a panel of local experts about initiating conversations with your spouse or family about such topics as in-home care, assisted living, wills and trusts, veterans benefits and funeral planning. Participants also will have the opportunity to have a free health care power or attorney and living will completed at the forum. Call (937) 528-9732 for questions.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week from 6-7 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started. For questions, call 773-1241.

• GRANDMA’S KITCHEN: Grandma’s Kitchen will be open from 5-6:15 p.m. in the activity center in Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton. The suggested donation is $7 for adults and $3 for a child’s smaller portion. Carry-outs and delivery are available by calling the church office at (937) 698-4011.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Civic agendas

• The Elizabeth Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. in the township building, 5710 Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

• The village of West Milton Planning Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers.

Thursday

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: This interactive program from 10-11 a.m. will combine active games, early literacy, and fun for all ages. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be modified and held in the multi-purpose Room at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St.

• MEETING: The New Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library will meet at 6:30 p.m. For info about joining the library’s volunteer group, inquire at the Milton-Union Public Library or call (937) 698-5515.

• CHICKEN WRAPS: Chipotle chicken wraps will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $5. Serving begins at 6 p.m., with Euchre to follow at 7 p.m. for $5.

• CHESS CLUB: Join others for a game of chess at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. All ages and skill levels are welcome, even those who have never played. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 127, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• LEPC MEETING: The quartly LEPC meeting will be at 4 p.m. at the Miami County Communication Center, 210 Marybill Drive, Troy, OH 45373.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Friday

• FREE FILM: “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” starring Bette Davis and Joan Crawford will be shown at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Movie, soda and popcorn are free.

• FISH FRY: A fish fry and/or chicken tenders, french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

• CHILI: The Troy Fish & Game will offer chili beginning at 6 p.m.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Piqua YMCA Senior Center.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The New Wise Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Bethany Center, corner of South and Roosevelt streets, Piqua (enter in the back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Oct. 7

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County Farmers Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Troy Lowe’s parking lot. Fruits, vegetables, honey, bedding plants and more will be offered.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Cherry Street. The market will include in-season fruits and vegetables, cottage foods, plants, artisans and crafters and more.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade french fries for $6 from 5-7:30 p.m.

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: The Troy Post 43 Baseball will offer an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 3-7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy. The dinner will include spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks, for $8 for adults and $4.50 for children under 12. Proceeds will go to Troy Post 43 baseball.

• LEGO: Build with LEGO at the Milton-Union Public Library from 2-3 p.m. Each meeting will have a theme as well as free style building. All ages are welcome.

• UKULELE: Ages 12 and up are invited to have fun learning to play basic chords on the ukulele from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will begin at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• CHICKEN AND STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will offer chicken and steak beginning at 6 p.m. Distance will perform beginning at 8 p.m.

• BREAKFAST: The Pleasant Hill United Church of Christ, one block south of State Route 48 and State Route 718, will hold a pancake and sausage breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Donations will be accepted for church organ repair. The menu includes all the pancakes you can eat, sausage, scrambled eggs, toast, juice, and coffee, tea, or milk. Contact the church office at (937) 676-3193 for more information.

• RUMMAGE SALE: An autumn rummage sale is being held by the Troy United Methodist Women from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St., Troy. Many good used items, toys, books, shoes, and clothing for all ages will be for sale. Proceeds will be used for mission work. For more information, call the First United Methodist Church at 335-2826.

Oct. 8

• TOUR OF HOMES: The 27th annual Tour of Troy Homes, sponsored by the Museum of Troy History, will be from 1-4 p.m. The tour includes four homes in the Southwest Historic District. Tickets can be obtained from any board member, by calling 339-5155 or at the Museum of Troy History from 1-5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays at 124 E. Water St. Tickets are $10.

• EUCHRE: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls will have a Euchre tournament beginning at 1 p.m. for $3. Sign up at noon.

• OPEN HOUSE: The Troy Fire Department will have an open house from 2-4 p.m. at Station 2, 1528 N. Market St., Troy. Fire department staff will have information and displays of interest for all members of the family. The inflatable fire safety house will be on display, along with fire safety demonstrations and fire prevention information. Light refreshments will be provided.

• BREAKFAST: A full breakfast, made-to-order, will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving is from 8-11 a.m. Adults $7, children 10 and under $3.

• RUMMAGE SALE: An autumn rummage sale is being held by the Troy United Methodist Women from 9 a.m. to noon at First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St., Troy. Many good used items, toys, books, shoes, and clothing for all ages will be for sale. Proceeds will be used for mission work. For more information, call the First United Methodist Church at 335-2826.

Oct. 9

• BOOK DISCUSSION: The evening book discussion will meet at 7 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. The book for this month is “The Underground Railroad,” by Colson Whitehead. To reserve a copy of the book, visit the library or call (937) 698-5515.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Crafty Listeners is an adult audio book club. Everyone works on individual craft projects and listens to a book. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Donors can join the fight against cancer during October Breast Cancer Awareness Month by supporting the Covington Eagles Lodge community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 715 E. Broadway St. Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Donors can join the fight against cancer during October Breast Cancer Awareness Month by supporting the Bradford High School community blood drive from 3-6:30 p.m. in the auditorium, 750 Railroad Ave. The blood drive is open to all students, faculty, staff, parents and community members. Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

Oct. 10

• BOOK CLUB: The inspirational book club will be discussing “The Undoing of Saint Silvanus” by Moore at the Milton-Union Public Library at 11 a.m. To reserve a copy of the book, visit the library or call (937) 698-5515.

• PINTEREST: Join participants at 6 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library to create a paper pumpkin patch. Using a distinct pattern of paper, participants will create their own paper pumpkins. Sign-ups are required as supplies are provided at 698-5515.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be offered from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Newborns to age 3 can enjoy singing songs and reading stories with a new theme each week.

• EUCHRE: Euchre will be offered beginning at 10 a.m. at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center.

• SCREENINGS: Stop in for a free blood pressure and/or glucose screening, for those over the age of 18, between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill; no appointment necessary. The visiting nurse will be at the library and recommends fasting or waiting three hours after eating for the glucose screening. For more information, call library at (937) 676-2731.

• TINKER TUESDAY: Staff put the fun in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) education by providing hands-on learning for kids. Join staff for Tinker Tuesdays at 3 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill library. This event is geared for kids in kindergarten to grade six. Registration is requested; call the library at 676-2731 to register.

Oct. 11

• STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County R0ad 25-A, in Piqua. There will be a Halloween parade update/focus group overview to all members. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will host their committee meetings and board meeting. All are welcome to attend. The meeting will be held at Troy Country Club at noon.

Oct. 12

• COVER TO COVER: Kids in grades 1-3 will explore various authors and illustrators through books, activities, and crafts from 4-5 p.m. at the Troy Public Library, 419 W. Main St. An after-school snack will be provided.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: This interactive program from 10-11 a.m. will combine active games, early literacy, and fun for all ages. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be modified and held in the multi-purpose Room at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St.

Oct. 13

• SUBS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer hot ham and cheese subs beginning at 6 p.m.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Piqua YMCA Senior Center.

• RUMMAGE SALE: First Lutheran Church, 2899 W. Main St., Troy, will have a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Oct. 14

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County Farmers Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Troy Lowe’s parking lot. Fruits, vegetables, honey, bedding plants and more will be offered.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and applesauce for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• READ WEEK: Teens 18 and under are invited to celebrate Teen Read Week with a party at the library from 1-3 p.m. There will be games, food, and new Y/A books available for checkout.

• PARADE: The Bradford Pumpkin Show will have a parade at 4 p.m., which will include fire trucks from area villages, antique cars, floats, drill teams and more.

• CABBAGE ROLLS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer cabbage rolls beginning at 6 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Donors can join the fight against cancer during October Breast Cancer Awareness Month by supporting the Ginghamsburg Church community blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon in the South Campus Chapel, 7695 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City. Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• SOCK HOP: A sock hop/monster mash will be offered from 6-9 p.m. at the Piqua YMCA Senior Center.

• RUMMAGE SALE: First Lutheran Church, 2899 W. Main St., Troy, will have a rummage sale 9 a.m. to noon.

