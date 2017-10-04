Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: This interactive program from 10-11 a.m. will combine active games, early literacy, and fun for all ages. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be modified and held in the multi-purpose Room at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St.

• MEETING: The New Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library will meet at 6:30 p.m. For info about joining the library’s volunteer group, inquire at the Milton-Union Public Library or call (937) 698-5515.

• CHICKEN WRAPS: Chipotle chicken wraps will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $5. Serving begins at 6 p.m., with Euchre to follow at 7 p.m. for $5.

• CHESS CLUB: Join others for a game of chess at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. All ages and skill levels are welcome, even those who have never played. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 127, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• LEPC MEETING: The quarterly LEPC meeting will be at 4 p.m. at the Miami County Communication Center, 210 Marybill Drive, Troy, OH 45373.

• WIENER ROAST: The Tipp City Seniors will have a wiener roast at noon at the Round House at Tipp City Park. White elephant bidding will be the entertainment.

Friday-Sunday

• BICENTENNIAL: A weekend of activities will be included in the Christiansburg Bicentennial celebration. There will be an 1800s encampment and demonstrators at the city park, craft vendors, food trucks on First Street, live music will be going on all weekend, an art auction will be offered at the firehouse and museum displays will be on exhibit at the Masonic Lodge.

Friday

• FREE FILM: “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” starring Bette Davis and Joan Crawford will be shown at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Movie, soda and popcorn are free.

• FISH FRY: A fish fry and/or chicken tenders, french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

• CHILI: The Troy Fish & Game will offer chili beginning at 6 p.m.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Piqua YMCA Senior Center.

• RUMMAGE SALE: The Tipp City Seniors will have a craft and rummage sale from at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a chicken dinner with French fries and macaroni salad for $8 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

Saturday

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County Farmers Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Troy Lowe’s parking lot. Fruits, vegetables, honey, bedding plants and more will be offered.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Cherry Street. The market will include in-season fruits and vegetables, cottage foods, plants, artisans and crafters and more.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade french fries for $6 from 5-7:30 p.m.

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: The Troy Post 43 Baseball will offer an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 3-7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy. The dinner will include spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks, for $8 for adults and $4.50 for children under 12. Proceeds will go to Troy Post 43 baseball.

• LEGO: Build with LEGO at the Milton-Union Public Library from 2-3 p.m. Each meeting will have a theme as well as free style building. All ages are welcome.

• UKULELE: Ages 12 and up are invited to have fun learning to play basic chords on the ukulele from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will begin at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• CHICKEN AND STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will offer chicken and steak beginning at 6 p.m. Distance will perform beginning at 8 p.m.

• BREAKFAST: The Pleasant Hill United Church of Christ, one block south of State Route 48 and State Route 718, will hold a pancake and sausage breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Donations will be accepted for church organ repair. The menu includes all the pancakes you can eat, sausage, scrambled eggs, toast, juice, and coffee, tea, or milk. Contact the church office at (937) 676-3193 for more information.

• RUMMAGE SALE: An autumn rummage sale is being held by the Troy United Methodist Women from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St., Troy. Many good used items, toys, books, shoes, and clothing for all ages will be for sale. Proceeds will be used for mission work. For more information, call the First United Methodist Church at 335-2826.

• BOOK SIGNING: David Johnson will sign his book, “Fort Amanda — A Historical Redress,” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Readmore’s Hallmark, 430 N. Main St., Piqua. Much of the writing in the book addresses the time period of 1790-1812 in Piqua.

• RUMMAGE SALE: The Tipp City Seniors will have a craft and rummage sale from at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

Sunday

• TOUR OF HOMES: The 27th annual Tour of Troy Homes, sponsored by the Museum of Troy History, will be from 1-4 p.m. The tour includes four homes in the Southwest Historic District. Tickets can be obtained from any board member, by calling 339-5155 or at the Museum of Troy History from 1-5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays at 124 E. Water St. Tickets are $10.

• EUCHRE: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls will have a Euchre tournament beginning at 1 p.m. for $3. Sign up at noon.

• OPEN HOUSE: The Troy Fire Department will have an open house from 2-4 p.m. at Station 2, 1528 N. Market St., Troy. Fire department staff will have information and displays of interest for all members of the family. The inflatable fire safety house will be on display, along with fire safety demonstrations and fire prevention information. Light refreshments will be provided.

• BREAKFAST: A full breakfast, made-to-order, will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving is from 8-11 a.m. Adults $7, children 10 and under $3.

• RUMMAGE SALE: An autumn rummage sale is being held by the Troy United Methodist Women from 9 a.m. to noon at First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St., Troy. Many good used items, toys, books, shoes, and clothing for all ages will be for sale. Proceeds will be used for mission work. For more information, call the First United Methodist Church at 335-2826.

Monday

• BOOK DISCUSSION: The evening book discussion will meet at 7 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. The book for this month is “The Underground Railroad,” by Colson Whitehead. To reserve a copy of the book, visit the library or call (937) 698-5515.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Crafty Listeners is an adult audio book club. Everyone works on individual craft projects and listens to a book. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Donors can join the fight against cancer during October Breast Cancer Awareness Month by supporting the Covington Eagles Lodge community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 715 E. Broadway St. Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Donors can join the fight against cancer during October Breast Cancer Awareness Month by supporting the Bradford High School community blood drive from 3-6:30 p.m. in the auditorium, 750 Railroad Ave. The blood drive is open to all students, faculty, staff, parents and community members. Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• TRAINING: Partners in Hope Bridges Out of Poverty Community Overview Training will be offered from 6-8 p.m. This is an opportunity to learn about how you can partner to make a difference in your community by looking at poverty and crisis based living through a different lens. This training in ideal for anyone who provides services to people in need as an employee of an organization, a member of a local church, or as a volunteer at a school or other non-profit. The cost is $30 per person and includes snacks and a book. To register, contact Jessica Echols or Sonia Holycross at (937) 335-0448.

• SALAD BAR: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be offering a salad bar with plenty of toppings for $3.50 or a potato bar for $3.50. Enjoy both for just $6. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

Tuesday

• MEMORY MATTERS CAFE: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, will host a Halloween gathering from 6-8 where participants can enjoy the colors of fall with a “make and take” craft session, followed by a yummy treat to eat. Memory Matters Cafe allows individuals to meet with new friends and join others who are learning, loving and living with memory loss. RSVP to (937) 541-5182 by two days before event.

• BOOK CLUB: The inspirational book club will be discussing “The Undoing of Saint Silvanus” by Moore at the Milton-Union Public Library at 11 a.m. To reserve a copy of the book, visit the library or call (937) 698-5515.

• PINTEREST: Join participants at 6 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library to create a paper pumpkin patch. Using a distinct pattern of paper, participants will create their own paper pumpkins. Sign-ups are required as supplies are provided at 698-5515.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be offered from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Newborns to age 3 can enjoy singing songs and reading stories with a new theme each week.

• EUCHRE: Euchre will be offered beginning at 10 a.m. at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center.

• SCREENINGS: Stop in for a free blood pressure and/or glucose screening, for those over the age of 18, between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill; no appointment necessary. The visiting nurse will be at the library and recommends fasting or waiting three hours after eating for the glucose screening. For more information, call library at (937) 676-2731.

• TINKER TUESDAY: Staff put the fun in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) education by providing hands-on learning for kids. Join staff for Tinker Tuesdays at 3 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill library. This event is geared for kids in kindergarten to grade six. Registration is requested; call the library at 676-2731 to register.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• CARRY-IN DINNER: Tipp City American Legion Post 586 invites its members, family and friends to come to a carry-in dinner at 6 p.m. Please bring a covered dish to share and join the fun and the company.

Wednesday

• STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County R0ad 25-A, in Piqua. There will be a Halloween parade update/focus group overview to all members. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will host their committee meetings and board meeting. All are welcome to attend. The meeting will be held at Troy Country Club at noon.

• LINE DANCING: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing at 10 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• VOLUNTEER ORIENTATION: Partners in Hope will offer volunteer orientation from 6-8 p.m. This will be a time to introduce new volunteers to Partners in Hope and to explore the organization’s various opportunities for volunteering. They are currently looking for volunteers to help out in the office as well as volunteers to help out in a variety of other ways. If you are interested in volunteering with Partners in Hope or simply learning more about it, contact Andrea Keller at (937) 335-0448 to sign up for the orientation.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips for just $2 will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

Oct. 12

• CANCER SUPPORT: St. Patrick Church Cancer Support Team will host “Finding Hope by Learning the Facts about Cancer ” at 7 p.m. in the Parish Center, 444 E. Water St, Troy. Dr. Carlos Machicao will be the presenter, ending with a Q & A. This month’s topic is “Lung Cancer 101 – Treatments available, how to deal with the diagnosis and Dealing with the Holidays & Family.” All are welcome.

• COVER TO COVER: Kids in grades 1-3 will explore various authors and illustrators through books, activities, and crafts from 4-5 p.m. at the Troy Public Library, 419 W. Main St. An after-school snack will be provided.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: This interactive program from 10-11 a.m. will combine active games, early literacy, and fun for all ages. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be modified and held in the multi-purpose Room at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St.

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors will have a board of trustees meeting at 10 a.m., followed by a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. Line dancers will be the entertainment.

• CHICKEN DINNER: Sweet and sour chicken will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $5. Come and enjoy at 6 p.m. and stay for euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

Oct. 13-14

• RUMMAGE SALE: Something for everyone at First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy. (Use the Canal Street door.)Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 13, and noon to 8 a.m. Oct. 14. All proceeds go toward Relay for Life in finding a cure for cancer.

Oct. 13

• SUBS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer hot ham and cheese subs beginning at 6 p.m.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Piqua YMCA Senior Center.

• RUMMAGE SALE: First Lutheran Church, 2899 W. Main St., Troy, will have a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

• HOME-COOKED HAM: Enjoy a homecooked meal of baked ham, scalloped potatoes, veggie, salad and dessert for just $8 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m.

Oct. 14

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County Farmers Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Troy Lowe’s parking lot. Fruits, vegetables, honey, bedding plants and more will be offered.

• ZUMBA FOR CHARITY: A Zumba event will be held from 9-10 a.m. at Complete Fitness, 130 W. Broadway Ave., Tipp City. Cost is $7 per class with all proceeds going to

‪rettsyndrome.org‬.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and applesauce for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• READ WEEK: Teens 18 and under are invited to celebrate Teen Read Week with a party at the library from 1-3 p.m. There will be games, food, and new Y/A books available for checkout.

• PARADE: The Bradford Pumpkin Show will have a parade at 4 p.m., which will include fire trucks from area villages, antique cars, floats, drill teams and more.

• CABBAGE ROLLS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer cabbage rolls beginning at 6 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Donors can join the fight against cancer during October Breast Cancer Awareness Month by supporting the Ginghamsburg Church community blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon in the South Campus Chapel, 7695 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City. Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• SOCK HOP: A sock hop/monster mash will be offered from 6-9 p.m. at the Piqua YMCA Senior Center.

• RUMMAGE SALE: First Lutheran Church, 2899 W. Main St., Troy, will have a rummage sale 9 a.m. to noon.

• DINE OUT: The Tipp City Seniors will eat out at 4:30 p.m. at Studebakers in New Carlisle. A Euchre party will follow at 6:30 p.m.

• HEALTH FAIR: Fletcher United Methodist Church will host its annual Community Health And Wellness Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Flu shots will be available (through Kroger Pharmacy) for $40 without insurance. Medicare and Medicaid also will be accepted. Blood pressure screenings will be provided and Miami County Public Health will conduct Dermascan Skin Screenings. There will be information about services provided by Freedom Chiropractic, Springmeade, Storypoint, Wilson Women’s Health, Caldwell Health, Miami County Health Partners Free Clinic, Easter Seals Adult Day Services (Piqua), and Upper Valley Medical Center Sleep Center. Additional displays include Piqua Curves, Mary Kay, Grandma’s Essential Oils (doTERRA), Life Plus Health & Wellness, Perfectly Posh, Plexus, and Can’t Stop Running.

• HOMESCHOOL NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your 5-to 12-year-old homeschooled student for a morning or afternoon of discovery (9:30-11:30 a.m. or 2-4 p.m. at Brukner Nature Center. The topic for October is “Bats.” Classes are on the 3rd Wednesday of the month through May. The fee is only $2.50 for BNC members, $5 for non-members. Payment due at time of registration (cash or check). Deadline for registration and payment is the Monday prior to the program. Payment can be made each month or for all sessions at one time (non-refundable).

• KARAOKE: Join the Karaoke fun at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Music from 7 p.m. to closing.

Oct. 15

• BAT WORKSHOP: Join Brukner Nature Center staff from 2-4 p.m. to learn all about Ohio’s bats and help the Ohio species by building a bat box for your home. There are more 1,000 species of bats in the world, and Ohio is home to 11 of them. Call to register and reserve a bat box kit for $30 by Saturday at 5 p.m. This program is free for BNC members and just $5 for nonmembers. Cash or check only.

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Join members of the Brukner Nature Center Bird Club from 2-4 p.m. to learns to identify BNC’s bird life. All levels of birders welcome. Binoculars available for use.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast open to the public will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 from 8-11 a.m. Enjoy a full breakfast made to order for just $7. Children under 10 eat for $3.

Oct. 16

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Crafty Listeners is an adult audio book club. Everyone works on individual craft projects and listens to a book. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• MOVE AND GROOVE: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. to “Move and Groove” at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Children and caregivers will enjoy 30 minutes of various activities which include music and movement; this program is for children ages 2-6. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• HOT DOG BAR: A hot dog bar with all the fixings will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 6 p.m. Cost is just $4.

Oct. 17

• MEETING: The board of trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be offered from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Newborns to age 3 can enjoy singing songs and reading stories with a new theme each week.

• EUCHRE: Euchre will be offered beginning at 10 a.m. at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Quarter Auction begins at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Auction numbers will be available for purchase. Food will be offered for reasonable prices from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

