Troy men arrested using fake credit cards

TROY — Troy Police Department arrested two men who allegedly used fake credit cards to purchase large quantities of cigarettes from the CR Butts Discount Tobacco store on Dorset on Monday.

According to the police report, Sherman Weston, 24, and Anthony Sanders, 21, both of Troy, were arrested after officers responded to the business around 2 p.m. Monday. A clerk called to report the pair as they were attempting to use a fraudulent credit card to purchase boxes of cigarettes.

Officers stopped the two males on West Main Street after they left the store. Following an investigation, multiple credit cards and a small baggie of marijuana was discovered on Weston’s person. An officer searched the vehicle and found cases of cigarettes in the trunk of the car. Sanders was also searched and an officer found additional cards and marijuana hidden on his person.

Officers contacted the U.S. Secret Service, which advised the officers to charge Weston and Sanders with felony theft and tampering with evidence.

Sanders and Weston were also charged with misdemeanor possession of drugs, third-degree felony tampering of evidence and fifth-degree felony theft. Both men were arraigned on the charges in Miami County Municipal Court on Tuesday. Both Weston and Sanders’ bond was set for $30,000 cash or surety on the felony charges.

Sanders Weston