Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• TREE TRIMMING: Join staff for the annual tree trimming party at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Enjoy a festive evening with family and friends. Make two ornaments — one for the library’s tree and one for yours. Refreshments will be served. This program is open to all ages. Registration is required at 339-0502, Ext. 121. or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Covington Fraternal Order of Eagles and Community Blood Center are teaming up for a community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the Aerie meeting room, 715 East Broadway St. The “Buckeye Blood Donor” football T-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• HAMBURGERS: Hamburgers with chips will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5.

• CLASS LUNCH: the Piqua Catholic class of 1953 will meet at noon at the Covington Eagles.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center, 8 E. Monument St., Pleasant Hill, is open from 3-7 p.m.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 7:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 8 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• Monroe Township Board of Trustees will meet at the Township Building.

• The Tipp City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the Government Center.

• The Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the meeting room in council chambers.

• The Staunton Township Trustees will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Staunton Township building.

• Covington Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

• Covington Board of Public Affairs will meet at 4 p.m. in the Water Department office located at 123 W. Wright St., Covington.

• The Potsdam Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the village offices.

Tuesday

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

Wednesday

• VETERANS BREAKFAST: The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will host local attorney Elizabeth Durnell during is veterans breakfast at 9 a.m. at 107 W. Main St, Troy. She will address concerns and issues in the event of serious accident or illness at any time of life. Coffee and doughnuts will be offered and an elevator is available. Visit http://miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com/ for more information.

• WINTER BIRD COUNT: Come join the BNC staff and Bird Club members for a morning hike as they conduct the annual survey of birds found at BNC from 8:30-11:30 a.m. This data provides valuable information on population trends, enabling us to better manage this beautiful nature preserve. Over the past several years, participants have spotted over 30 species including hermit thrushes, fox sparrows and brown creepers. Meet at 8:30 a.m. in the Interpretive Building, divide into groups and head out onto the trails. Meet back at the center for a hot lunch and to tally results. Please bring a dish to share for lunch — soup and coffee provided. Register by calling 698-6493, in case changes are necessary due to inclement weather.

• SKATING NIGHT: The Western Ohio Thrivent Community will host the Second annual Family Fun Skating Night to benefit the Bethany Center from 6-9 p.m. at Piqua 36 Skate Club. Participants also can help pack meal kits for less fortunate families this evening, the meal kit contents will be provided. Skate rental and admission is free. For a reservation or for more information, call 778-1353 or christina.zimmerman@thrivent.com.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will have a new evening meeting at Buffalo Wings and Rings, 989 E. Ash St., from 5:30-7 p.m. There will be no lunch meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips for $2 will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 beginning at 6 p.m.

• CLASS LUNCH: The Piqua Central High School Class of 1961 will meet at 12:30 p.m. for lunch at the 311 Draft House, Main Street, Piqua. Participants will order from the menu. Spouses and significant others are invited to attend.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week from 6-7 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started. For questions, call 773-1241.

• GRANDMA’S KITCHEN: Grandma’s Kitchen will be open from 5-6:15 p.m. in the activity center in Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton. The suggested donation is $7 for adults and $3 for a child’s smaller portion. Carry-outs and delivery are available by calling the church office at (937) 698-4011.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

Civic agendas

• The Elizabeth Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. in the township building, 5710 Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

• The village of West Milton Planning Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers.

Thursday

• CHESS CLUB: Join others for a game of chess at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. All ages and skill levels are welcome, even those who have never played. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 127, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• BINGO: Free bingo will be offered from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Piqua.

• DINE TO DONATE: Help support the wildlife at Brukner Nature Center by dining at Buffalo Wings & Rings, located at 989 E. Ash St., Piqua, from 5-8 p.m. Buffalo Wings & Rings will donate 15 percent of the food bill when you dine-in or order carry-out. Fliers not needed for this event.

• EMPLOYEE LUNCH: All former employees of Piqua Memorial Hospital are invited to the luncheon at Buffalo Jacks, Covington, at 11:30 a.m. No reservations needed as participants will order from the menu. Come enjoy and renew old friendships. If any questions call Judy at (937) 214-2036 or Nancy at (937) 473-3337.

• PAINTING PARTY: A painting party — with a cat in winter theme — will be offered from 6-9 p.m. at the Piqua American Legion. The fee is $30, and proceeds will benefit Purrs in Piqua. To register, find Purrs in Piqua on Facebook or at purrsinpiqua.com.

• AUTHOR TO SPEAK: Local Author Carl Ellis the Bradford Public Library at 6 p.m. to discuss the three books he has written and highlighting “Bradford, Ohio Christmas Past: A Nostalgic Sampler.” The other two titles are, “Bradford, Ohio: Floating Orbs and a Sanitarium” and his latest publication, “Nate Iddings & Bradford, O.” Drinks and snacks will be provided. Attendees will be able to order the books on-site. Signing up in advance is requested.

• CHICKEN: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be serving sweet and sour chicken over rice starting at 6 p.m. for $5. Stay and play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• CHESS CLUB: Join others for a game of chess at 6:30 p.m. Chess club is on the first Thursday of the month at the Troy-Miami County Public Library; all ages and skill levels are welcome. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 127, or www.tmcpl.org.

• DINNER: At 6:30 p.m., Fusion, 421 Broadway, Piqua, will be holding their Spiritual Community Dinner and Conversation.

• CARRY IN: The Tipp City Seniors Center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City, will have a carry-in luncheon at noon. A 50/50 drawing will be offered.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• DAWN TRAINING: On the first Thursday of every month, Fusion will host Project DAWN training by Miami County Public Health at 5:30 p.m. at 421 Broadway, Piqua. For more information on Fusion’s involvement in Project Dawn, visit https://www.fusionucc.org/what-we-do/project-dawn. For more information on Fusion or any of these events, visit fusionucc.org.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Friday

• CHRISTMAS SING-ALONG: To complement Hayner’s holiday exhibit theme, “The Carols of Christmas,” the center will host a Christmas sing-along in the Hayner Ballroom. Enjoy featured soloists and choirs, several Holiday decorating workshops, David Fair with holiday decorating tips and much more. The event lasts from 7-9 p.m. and admission is free.

• CHICKEN AND NOODLES: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes and a vegetable for $8 from 6-7:30 p.m.

• BELL CHOIR: The Riverside Developmental Disabilities Bell Choir will perform from 6-7 p.m. at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Piqua.

• STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will offer New York strip steaks beginning at 6 p.m.

• CONCERT: Christmas with the Littles will be offeed at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 53 S. Norwich Road, Troy. Special guests will be The Branches. Entry will be $10 at the door. For more information, visit strictlygospel.org.

• HAM: Enjoy a home cooked meal of baked ham, scalloped potatoes, salad and dessert at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $8.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The New Wise Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Bethany Center, corner of South and Roosevelt streets, Piqua (enter in the back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-129.

Dec. 9

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with French fries, baked beans and applesauce for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• PARTY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer an adult Christmas party beginning at 6 p.m. The band Hidden Assets will begin at 7:30 p.m.

• WINTER PARTY FOR WILDLIFE: Join staff for the annual Winter Party for the Wildlife from 2-4 p.m. The 50-plus wildlife ambassadors worked hard this year to educate thousands of people, so join staff as they celebrate the season with our wildlife friends. From 2-3 p.m., enjoy refreshments, games, make a treat for your wild friends and visit with wildlife ambassadors. From 3-4 p.m., enjoy a winter adventure along BNC’s trails. Admission to the event is a gift from the center’s “Wish List” just for the ambassadors. Check the list” at www.bruknernaturecenter.com or take a tag from the “Wishes for Wildlife” tree located in the main entrance of the Interpretive Building and return the tag with your designated gift.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will begin at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• BREAKFAST: The Pleasant Hill United Church of Christ will hold a Christmas pancake and sausage breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Donations of cash or food will be accepted for the Newton Food Pantry and Christmas Basket Program. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, toast, juice, and coffee, tea, or milk. The church is located in Pleasant Hill, Ohio one block west of the intersection of State Route 48 and State Route 718. Contact the church office at (937) 676-3193 for more information.

• EUCHRE: The Tipp City Seniors will dine out at 4:30 p.m., check at the center for a location. A Euchre party will follow at 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 10

• AT HOME AT HAYNER: The DC Ensemble presents “Soulful Sounds of Christmas” a gospel concert hosted by Troy native, Dianne Coble, 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Admission is free and no reservation is required.

• EUCHRE TOURNAMENT: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have a Euchre tournament beginning at 1 p.m. for $3. Sign up at noon. Snacks available.

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.

• BREAKFAST: A full breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St. Serving from 8-11 a.m. Adults $7, children 10 and under $3.

Dec. 11

• SALAD BAR: Enjoy a salad bar or potato bar with plenty of toppings. The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will begin serving at 6 p.m. $6 for both, or $3.50 for just one.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Donors can “Be a Deer” by supporting the Tipp City United Methodist Church community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the Great Hall, 8 W. Main St. The “Be a Deer — Donate Blood” long-sleeve T-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. Community Blood Center encourages you to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

Dec. 12

• MEMORY MATTERS CAFE: Enjoy the music of the season and a gourmet meal that will celebrate the holidays, and decorate a dozen cookies to take home and enjoy with family at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, from 6-8 p.m. Memory Matters Cafe allows individuals to meet with new friends and join others who are learning, loving and living with memory loss. RSVP to (937) 541-5182 by two days before event.

• TOWN HALL: Officials from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department and the Montgomery County Drug-Free Coalition will host a “Right Now, Right Place” Town Hall Meeting at 7 p.m. at Ginghamsburg Church, 6759 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City. Speakers will address the magnitude of the heroin/fentanyl epidemic in the area, highlight law enforcement initiatives to reduce the supply of drugs and discuss how residents can help combat the epidemic at this public event, designed to further the coalition’s mission of promoting a drug-free community.

• TINKER TUESDAYS: Library staff will put the fun in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) education by providing hands-on learning for kids at 3 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill library. This event is geared for kids in kindergarten to grade 6. Registration is requested; call the library at (937) 676-2731 to register.

• SCREENINGS: Stop in for a free blood pressure and/or glucose screening, for those over the age of 18, between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill; no appointment necessary. The visiting nurse will be at the library and recommends fasting or waiting three hours after eating for the glucose screening. For more information, call the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill at (937) 676-2731.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/12/web1_Vallieu-Melody-3.jpg