Coleman not guilty by reason of insanity

MIAMI COUNTY —The Troy man who allegedly threatened a Troy police officer with a knife following a disturbance call in January 2015 was found not guilty by reason of insanity in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

Kenneth Coleman Jr., 34, of Troy, appeared in court, alongside defense attorney Jay Lopez. Coleman waived his right to a trial by jury and submitted a stipulation of facts agreed upon by the state prosecutors.

Judge Christopher Gee reviewed the stipulations as well as the forensic psychiatric evaluation performed at the Northwest Psychiatric Hospital. The evaluation was dated Oct. 18, 2017.

Judge Gee concluded Coleman suffered from severe mental illness and did not know his actions at the time of the first-degree felony assault offense on Jan. 20, 2015. Judge Gee also stated Coleman fit all the legal criteria as “legally insane” at the time of the offense.

Miami County Common Court Pleas Judge Christopher Gee ordered Coleman to undergo a new forensic psychiatric report to determine if Coleman should be hospitalized upon his release. Coleman will remain in custody until the report has been completed and a hearing to determine his release will be scheduled at a later date. Coleman will be transported to the Northwest Psychiatric Hospital for the evaluation.

Coleman was shot in the legs by a Troy police officer following a disturbance call on Mayfield Drive on Jan. 20, 2015.

Coleman was allegedly wielding a knife and did not follow orders to drop it. Coleman was allegedly walking towards Officer Jim Short yelling at him to “shoot me” before Short shot him in the legs. In Miami County Municipal Court proceedings, Coleman was declared incompetent to stand trial and was placed into treatment to restore competency on April 2, 2015.

