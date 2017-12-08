Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• CHRISTMAS SING-ALONG: To complement Hayner’s holiday exhibit theme, “The Carols of Christmas,” the center will host a Christmas sing-along in the Hayner Ballroom. Enjoy featured soloists and choirs, several Holiday decorating workshops, David Fair with holiday decorating tips and much more. The event lasts from 7-9 p.m. and admission is free.

• CHICKEN AND NOODLES: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes and a vegetable for $8 from 6-7:30 p.m.

• BELL CHOIR: The Riverside Developmental Disabilities Bell Choir will perform from 6-7 p.m. at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Piqua.

• STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will offer New York strip steaks beginning at 6 p.m.

• CONCERT: Christmas with the Littles will be offered at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 53 S. Norwich Road, Troy. Special guests will be The Branches. Entry will be $10 at the door. For more information, visit strictlygospel.org.

• HAM: Enjoy a home cooked meal of baked ham, scalloped potatoes, salad and dessert at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $8.

Saturday

• HAM DINNER: Potsdam United Methodist Church will offer its annual free ham dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church 12 S. Main St., Potsdam. Donations will be accepted during the event for Jeff Madewell’s annual trip to the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota to donate clothing, toys and other items to residents of the reservation. On Sunday, church members will be delivering a ham to every home in the Potsdam community.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with French fries, baked beans and applesauce for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• PARTY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer an adult Christmas party beginning at 6 p.m. The band Hidden Assets will begin at 7:30 p.m.

• WINTER PARTY FOR WILDLIFE: Join Brukner Nature Center staff for the annual Winter Party for the Wildlife from 2-4 p.m. The 50-plus wildlife ambassadors worked hard this year to educate thousands of people, so join staff as they celebrate the season with our wildlife friends. From 2-3 p.m., enjoy refreshments, games, make a treat for your wild friends and visit with wildlife ambassadors. From 3-4 p.m., enjoy a winter adventure along BNC’s trails. Admission to the event is a gift from the center’s “Wish List” just for the ambassadors. Check the list” at www.bruknernaturecenter.com or take a tag from the “Wishes for Wildlife” tree located in the main entrance of the Interpretive Building and return the tag with your designated gift.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will begin at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• BREAKFAST: The Pleasant Hill United Church of Christ will hold a Christmas pancake and sausage breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Donations of cash or food will be accepted for the Newton Food Pantry and Christmas Basket Program. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, toast, juice, and coffee, tea, or milk. The church is located in Pleasant Hill, Ohio one block west of the intersection of State Route 48 and State Route 718. Contact the church office at (937) 676-3193 for more information.

• EUCHRE: The Tipp City Seniors will dine out at 4:30 p.m., check at the center for a location. A Euchre party will follow at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday

• AT HOME AT HAYNER: The DC Ensemble presents “Soulful Sounds of Christmas” a gospel concert hosted by Troy native, Dianne Coble, 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Admission is free and no reservation is required.

• EUCHRE TOURNAMENT: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have a Euchre tournament beginning at 1 p.m. for $3. Sign up at noon. Snacks available.

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.

• BREAKFAST: A full breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St. Serving from 8-11 a.m. Adults $7, children 10 and under $3.

Monday

• RESERVATIONS: Reservations are due today for the Tipp City Exempted Village Schools, the Tipp City Chamber of Commerce, and the city of Tipp City’s annual Senior Citizens Holiday Breakfast from 9-10:30 a.m. Dec. 18 at LT Ball Intermediate School. The breakfast will feature musical, dance, and vocal performances by students in the district. The breakfast is open to all Monroe Township and Tipp City senior citizens. Interested residents should make a reservation with the district at 667-8444 to allow for adequate planning.

• SALAD BAR: Enjoy a salad bar or potato bar with plenty of toppings. The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will begin serving at 6 p.m. $6 for both, or $3.50 for just one.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Donors can “Be a Deer” by supporting the Tipp City United Methodist Church community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the Great Hall, 8 W. Main St. The “Be a Deer — Donate Blood” long-sleeve T-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. Community Blood Center encourages you to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• MCRTA TO MEET: The Miami County Retired Teachers Association luncheon will be at 11:45 a.m. at the Troy Church of the Nazarene, Troy, Ohio corner of State Route 55 and Barnhart Road. This is the annual holiday gathering with entertainment by the Piqua Show Choir. Piqua City Schools Superintendent, Dwayne Thompson, will be attending the MCRTA meeting as well. For more information or lunch reservations, contact Connie at 335-3683.

Tuesday

• MEMORY MATTERS CAFE: Enjoy the music of the season and a gourmet meal that will celebrate the holidays, and decorate a dozen cookies to take home and enjoy with family at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, from 6-8 p.m. Memory Matters Cafe allows individuals to meet with new friends and join others who are learning, loving and living with memory loss. RSVP to (937) 541-5182 by two days before event.

• TOWN HALL: Officials from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department and the Montgomery County Drug-Free Coalition will host a “Right Now, Right Place” Town Hall Meeting at 7 p.m. at Ginghamsburg Church, 6759 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City. Speakers will address the magnitude of the heroin/fentanyl epidemic in the area, highlight law enforcement initiatives to reduce the supply of drugs and discuss how residents can help combat the epidemic at this public event, designed to further the coalition’s mission of promoting a drug-free community.

• TINKER TUESDAYS: Library staff will put the fun in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) education by providing hands-on learning for kids at 3 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill library. This event is geared for kids in kindergarten to grade 6. Registration is requested; call the library at (937) 676-2731 to register.

• SCREENINGS: Stop in for a free blood pressure and/or glucose screening, for those over the age of 18, between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill; no appointment necessary. The visiting nurse will be at the library and recommends fasting or waiting three hours after eating for the glucose screening. For more information, call the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill at (937) 676-2731.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• ESSENTIAL OILS: Barbara Staley, a United Methodist Church pastor, will offer a program on “Healing Through Essential Oils of the Bible,” at 6:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library, second floor. For more information, call Esther Alspaugh at 875-5007.

Wednesday

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. The club will have a work meeting focusing on projects and club activities. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• SLIDERS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be offering two sliders with toppings and chips for $2. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

Thursday

• JAZZ BAND: The Miami East Jazz Band will perform from 7-8 p.m. at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Piqua.

• OILS: Bradford Public Library will offer an Essential Oils Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Hannah Pennington will be offering a special holiday workshop entitled, “Secret Santa’s Soaks and Scrubs.” She will lead participants in in making two to four recipes using Essential Oils to pamper yourself or a lucky gift recipient. Participants will have a choice of recipes and will be able to wrap their creations for gift giving. The cost for two recipes will be $10, all four recipes will be $15. A hot cocoa bar and refreshments will be served. Class size is limited to 20 participants and a non-refundable payment will reserve your spot.

• HOT DOGS: Hot dogs, corn dogs, chips, French fries and onion rings will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings are individually priced and begins at 6 p.m.

• OPEN HOUSE: Celebrate the holidays from 6-8 p.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Public Library. This family fun evening will feature a story from the mayor, a visit from Santa, refreshments, kids’ crafts, and more. This event is sponsored by SAFY, Preserving Families and Securing Futures and is appropriate for all ages. No registration is required. For more information, call library at (937) 676-271.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Donors can “Be a Deer” by supporting the Bradford High School community blood drive from 3-6:30 p.m. in the auditorium, 750 Railroad Ave. The blood drive is open to all eligible students, faculty and staff, parents and community members. The “Be a Deer — Donate Blood” long-sleeve T-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. Community Blood Center encourages you to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• CARRY IN: The Tipp City Seniors Center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City, will have a carry-in luncheon at noon. Entertainment will be bingo. The board of trustees will first meet at 10 a.m.

• ESSENTIAL OILS: Barbara Staley, a United Methodist Church pastor, will offer a program on “Healing Through Essential Oils of the Bible,” at 10:30 a.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library community room. For more information, call Esther Alspaugh at 875-5007.

Dec. 15

• PORK CHOP: The Troy Fish & Game will offer smoked pork chops beginning at 6 p.m.

• COMFORT FOOD: Comfort food will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 beginning at 6 p.m. Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, salad and dessert will be served at 6 p.m. for $8. Stay for trivia and test your knowledge.

• CONCERT: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, West Milton, will present its annual concert, “The Sounds of Christmas,” at 7 p.m. Directed by Marsha Fischbach and accompanied by Betty Lou Johansen, the Good Shepherd Christmas Choir and Shepherd’s Bells will present many songs of the season. This free concert will be performed in the sanctuary of the church at 1209 S. Miami S., West Milton. Phone (937) 698-6036 for more information.

Dec. 16

• BAND CONCERT: The Ohio Valley British Brass Band will perform in concert with the Troy High School Band at 7 p.m. in the Troy High School auditorium.

• PORK CHOPS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) dinner with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• DESSERTS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer dessert night with ice cream, cake, pies and sundaes, beginning at 6 p.m.

Dec. 17

• CONCERT: The Tippecanoe Community Band will offer its final of the season, Sounds of the Season, at 7 p.m. at Piqua Baptist Church, 1402 W. High St., Piqua. Music will include sacred favorites, carol singing and popular favorites from animated classics such as “Frosty,” “Charlie Brown,” and “Rudolph.” The church is handicapped accessible.

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come join members of the BNC Bird Club from 2-4 p.m. as you learn to identify Brukner Nature Center’s bird life. Come enjoy the camaraderie in the third story “window on wildlife,” but be careful because you just might get hooked on the fastest growing hobby in America. All levels of birders welcome. Good binoculars available for use.

• CONCERT: “A Musical Christmas Card,” with the Full Sound Chamber Group will perform at 2 p.m. at St Paul’s Evangelical & Reformed Church, 500 N. Downing St., Piqua. The five brothers of the Loritsch family of near Bellefontaine blend their musical talents on violin, viola, cello, bass and piano, to bring to audiences a wide repertoire of classical and contemporary music, also including in this concert seasonal Christmas selections. The concert is free, although opportunity for donations for the performers will be provided. The church is handicapped accessible.

Dec. 18

• CHOIR: The Miami East Choir will perform from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Piqua.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami County Educational Service Center’s Governing Board will meet at 6 p.m. at the ESC Central Office, 2000 W. Stanfield Road, Troy.

• LECTURE SERIES: Dr. Robert Bateman, a New Carlisle resident and retired Lt. Col. Of the USAF and professor of aviation related courses, will speak at the Aviati0n Lecture Series at WACO Air Museum, Willis Wing, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. Dr. Bateman has an extensive background in the fields of aviation and education. Parking and admission are free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the lecture beginning at 7 p.m. The lecture is scheduled to last one hour with a time for questions to follow. For more information, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

Dec. 19

• LIVE NATIVITY: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will offer a live Nativity from noon to 8 p.m. at Fulton Farms, 2392 State Route 202, Troy. Musical numbers will be offered each evening at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments and hot cocoa will be provided.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

Dec. 20

• HOME SCHOOL NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your 5-12 year-old home schooled student for a morning or afternoon of discovery (9:30-11:30 a.m. or 2-4 p.m.) Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational and lesson plans, using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. Classes are on the third Wednesday of the month September-May. The fee for these innovative programs is $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check). All fees are due at time of registration. Deadline for registration and payment is the Monday prior to the program. Payment can be made each month or for all sessions at one time (non-refundable). Topic for December is “Tracks.”

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. The Spiritual Aims Committee will present a program on Christmas. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• HOLIDAY TRADITIONS: Join staff at 6 p.m. for “Holiday Traditions Around the World,” an immersive travelogue, at Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Prepare to be immersed in sights, sounds, tastes, and cultural celebrations right here in the library. This holiday “trip” around the world is for all ages. No registration is required. Call 937-676-2731 for more information.

• LIVE NATIVITY: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will offer a live Nativity from noon to 8 p.m. at Fulton Farms, 2392 State Route 202, Troy. Musical numbers will be offered each evening at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments and hot cocoa will be provided.

