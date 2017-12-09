Area briefs

Christmas gun raffle ongoing

COVINGTON — The Fort Rowdy Gathering is having a Christmas gun raffle. The drawing will be held on Dec. 18.

The gun is an M&P 9 Shield 2.0, 9mm 3.125 inch barrel, with two magazines with safety.

Tickets are $10 each, and only 100 tickets will be sold. Tickets may be purchased at Siegel’s Country Store in Covington, from any Fort Rowdy board member, or from Uniforms Plus in Piqua.

For more information, contact Annette at (937) 214-1599.

Participants must be at least 21 years old to purchase a ticket. Winner must be in compliance with federal and state laws and applicable local ordinances.

All proceeds benefit the Fort Rowdy Gathering. Visit the group on Facebook or www.fortrowdy.org for more information.

Winter preschool program set

TROY — Sign up your 3-5 year-old preschooler for a morning of fun and learning on Friday, Dec. 22 from 9 a.m. to noon at Brukner Nature Center.

Winter is the time of year when groundhogs are curled up hibernating, snakes are tangled in a mass underground and the winter birds are puffing out their feathers for added insulation. Don’t let your kids hibernate this winter — keep them active and exploring this wonderful season. Sign them up to join Miss June for a special one day winter program. Participants will bundle up and head outdoors to explore — all kids must be potty-trained to attend.

The cosst is $15 for BNC members or $20 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check only). The deadline is Thursday, Dec. 21 by 5 p.m.