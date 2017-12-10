Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• AT HOME AT HAYNER: The DC Ensemble presents “Soulful Sounds of Christmas” a gospel concert hosted by Troy native, Dianne Coble, 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Admission is free and no reservation is required.

• EUCHRE TOURNAMENT: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have a Euchre tournament beginning at 1 p.m. for $3. Sign up at noon. Snacks available.

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.

• BREAKFAST: A full breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St. Serving from 8-11 a.m. Adults $7, children 10 and under $3.

Monday

• RESERVATIONS: Reservations are due today for the Tipp City Exempted Village Schools, the Tipp City Chamber of Commerce, and the city of Tipp City’s annual Senior Citizens Holiday Breakfast from 9-10:30 a.m. Dec. 18 at LT Ball Intermediate School. The breakfast will feature musical, dance, and vocal performances by students in the district. The breakfast is open to all Monroe Township and Tipp City senior citizens. Interested residents should make a reservation with the district at 667-8444 to allow for adequate planning.

• SALAD BAR: Enjoy a salad bar or potato bar with plenty of toppings. The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will begin serving at 6 p.m. $6 for both, or $3.50 for just one.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Donors can “Be a Deer” by supporting the Tipp City United Methodist Church community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the Great Hall, 8 W. Main St. The “Be a Deer — Donate Blood” long-sleeve T-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. Community Blood Center encourages you to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• MCRTA TO MEET: The Miami County Retired Teachers Association luncheon will be at 11:45 a.m. at the Troy Church of the Nazarene, Troy, Ohio corner of State Route 55 and Barnhart Road. This is the annual holiday gathering with entertainment by the Piqua Show Choir. Piqua City Schools Superintendent, Dwayne Thompson, will be attending the MCRTA meeting as well. For more information or lunch reservations, contact Connie at 335-3683.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center, 8 E. Monument St., Pleasant Hill, is open from 3-7 p.m.

• TOASTMASTERS: The Miami County Toastmasters will meet from 7-8 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Those interested in improving communication and leadership skills are welcome to attend.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 7:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 8 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• The Tipp City Parks Advisory Committee will meet at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City Government Center.

• The Police and Fire Committee of Village Council will meet at 6 p.m. prior to the council meeting.

• Laura Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Building.

• Brown Township Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. in the Township Building in Conover.

• The Union Township Trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Township Building, 9497 Markley Road, P.O. Box E, Laura. Call 698-4480 for more information.

Tuesday

• MEMORY MATTERS CAFE: Enjoy the music of the season and a gourmet meal that will celebrate the holidays, and decorate a dozen cookies to take home and enjoy with family at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, from 6-8 p.m. Memory Matters Cafe allows individuals to meet with new friends and join others who are learning, loving and living with memory loss. RSVP to (937) 541-5182 by two days before event.

• TOWN HALL: Officials from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department and the Montgomery County Drug-Free Coalition will host a “Right Now, Right Place” Town Hall Meeting at 7 p.m. at Ginghamsburg Church, 6759 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City. Speakers will address the magnitude of the heroin/fentanyl epidemic in the area, highlight law enforcement initiatives to reduce the supply of drugs and discuss how residents can help combat the epidemic at this public event, designed to further the coalition’s mission of promoting a drug-free community.

• TINKER TUESDAYS: Library staff will put the fun in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) education by providing hands-on learning for kids at 3 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill library. This event is geared for kids in kindergarten to grade 6. Registration is requested; call the library at (937) 676-2731 to register.

• SCREENINGS: Stop in for a free blood pressure and/or glucose screening, for those over the age of 18, between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill; no appointment necessary. The visiting nurse will be at the library and recommends fasting or waiting three hours after eating for the glucose screening. For more information, call the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill at (937) 676-2731.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• ESSENTIAL OILS: Barbara Staley, a United Methodist Church pastor, will offer a program on “Healing Through Essential Oils of the Bible,” at 6:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library, second floor. For more information, call Esther Alspaugh at 875-5007.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

Civic agenda

• The village of West Milton Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers.

Wednesday

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. The club will have a work meeting focusing on projects and club activities. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• SLIDERS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be offering two sliders with toppings and chips for $2. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• COMMUNITY DINNER: Community dinner at the Tipp City United Methodist Church, Third and Main streets, Tipp City. The menu will include roast pork loin, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, dessert and drinks. Serving is from 5-6:30 p.m. Dinners are $5 each or a family of three or more $15. Proceeds will go to the Veterans Memorial Park Maintenance Fund.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week from 6-7 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started. For questions, call 773-1241.

• STAUNTON ALUMNI: The Staunton School alumni will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Frisch’s restaurant in Troy.

• GRANDMA’S KITCHEN: Grandma’s Kitchen will be open from 5-6:15 p.m. in the activity center in Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton. The suggested donation is $7 for adults and $3 for a child’s smaller portion. Carry-outs and delivery are available by calling the church office at (937) 698-4011.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

Civic agenda

• The Concord Township Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at the Concord Township Memorial Building, 1150 Horizon West Court, Troy.

Thursday

• JAZZ BAND: The Miami East Jazz Band will perform from 7-8 p.m. at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Piqua.

• OILS: Bradford Public Library will offer an Essential Oils Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Hannah Pennington will be offering a special holiday workshop entitled, “Secret Santa’s Soaks and Scrubs.” She will lead participants in in making two to four recipes using Essential Oils to pamper yourself or a lucky gift recipient. Participants will have a choice of recipes and will be able to wrap their creations for gift giving. The cost for two recipes will be $10, all four recipes will be $15. A hot cocoa bar and refreshments will be served. Class size is limited to 20 participants and a non-refundable payment will reserve your spot.

• HOT DOGS: Hot dogs, corn dogs, chips, French fries and onion rings will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings are individually priced and begins at 6 p.m.

• OPEN HOUSE: Celebrate the holidays from 6-8 p.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Public Library. This family fun evening will feature a story from the mayor, a visit from Santa, refreshments, kids’ crafts, and more. This event is sponsored by SAFY, Preserving Families and Securing Futures and is appropriate for all ages. No registration is required. For more information, call library at (937) 676-271.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Donors can “Be a Deer” by supporting the Bradford High School community blood drive from 3-6:30 p.m. in the auditorium, 750 Railroad Ave. The blood drive is open to all eligible students, faculty and staff, parents and community members. The “Be a Deer — Donate Blood” long-sleeve T-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. Community Blood Center encourages you to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• CARRY IN: The Tipp City Seniors Center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City, will have a carry-in luncheon at noon. Entertainment will be bingo. The board of trustees will first meet at 10 a.m.

• ESSENTIAL OILS: Barbara Staley, a United Methodist Church pastor, will offer a program on “Healing Through Essential Oils of the Bible,” at 10:30 a.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library community room. For more information, call Esther Alspaugh at 875-5007.

• BOE: The Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. in room 404. The regular session will be followed by an executive session, if necessary.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Civic agenda

• The Lostcreek Township Board of Trustees meet at 7 p.m. at Lostcreek Township Building, Casstown.

Friday

• PORK CHOP: The Troy Fish & Game will offer smoked pork chops beginning at 6 p.m.

• COMFORT FOOD: Comfort food will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 beginning at 6 p.m. Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, salad and dessert will be served at 6 p.m. for $8. Stay for trivia and test your knowledge.

• CONCERT: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, West Milton, will present its annual concert, “The Sounds of Christmas,” at 7 p.m. Directed by Marsha Fischbach and accompanied by Betty Lou Johansen, the Good Shepherd Christmas Choir and Shepherd’s Bells will present many songs of the season. This free concert will be performed in the sanctuary of the church at 1209 S. Miami S., West Milton. Phone (937) 698-6036 for more information.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Dec. 16

• BAND CONCERT: The Ohio Valley British Brass Band will perform in concert with the Troy High School Band at 7 p.m. in the Troy High School auditorium.

• PORK CHOPS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) dinner with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• DESSERTS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer dessert night with ice cream, cake, pies and sundaes, beginning at 6 p.m.

Dec. 17

• CONCERT: The Tippecanoe Community Band will offer its final of the season, Sounds of the Season, at 7 p.m. at Piqua Baptist Church, 1402 W. High St., Piqua. Music will include sacred favorites, carol singing and popular favorites from animated classics such as “Frosty,” “Charlie Brown,” and “Rudolph.” The church is handicapped accessible.

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come join members of the BNC Bird Club from 2-4 p.m. as you learn to identify Brukner Nature Center’s bird life. Come enjoy the camaraderie in the third story “window on wildlife,” but be careful because you just might get hooked on the fastest growing hobby in America. All levels of birders welcome. Good binoculars available for use.

• CONCERT: “A Musical Christmas Card,” with the Full Sound Chamber Group will perform at 2 p.m. at St Paul’s Evangelical & Reformed Church, 500 N. Downing St., Piqua. The five brothers of the Loritsch family of near Bellefontaine blend their musical talents on violin, viola, cello, bass and piano, to bring to audiences a wide repertoire of classical and contemporary music, also including in this concert seasonal Christmas selections. The concert is free, although opportunity for donations for the performers will be provided. The church is handicapped accessible.

Dec. 18

• CHOIR: The Miami East Choir will perform from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Piqua.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami County Educational Service Center’s Governing Board will meet at 6 p.m. at the ESC Central Office, 2000 W. Stanfield Road, Troy.

• LECTURE SERIES: Dr. Robert Bateman, a New Carlisle resident and retired Lt. Col. Of the USAF and professor of aviation related courses, will speak at the Aviati0n Lecture Series at WACO Air Museum, Willis Wing, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. Dr. Bateman has an extensive background in the fields of aviation and education. Parking and admission are free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the lecture beginning at 7 p.m. The lecture is scheduled to last one hour with a time for questions to follow. For more information, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

Dec. 19

• LIVE NATIVITY: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will offer a live Nativity from noon to 8 p.m. at Fulton Farms, 2392 State Route 202, Troy. Musical numbers will be offered each evening at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments and hot cocoa will be provided.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

Dec. 20

• HOME SCHOOL NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your 5-12 year-old home schooled student for a morning or afternoon of discovery (9:30-11:30 a.m. or 2-4 p.m.) Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational and lesson plans, using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. Classes are on the third Wednesday of the month September-May. The fee for these innovative programs is $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check). All fees are due at time of registration. Deadline for registration and payment is the Monday prior to the program. Payment can be made each month or for all sessions at one time (non-refundable). Topic for December is “Tracks.”

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. The Spiritual Aims Committee will present a program on Christmas. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• HOLIDAY TRADITIONS: Join staff at 6 p.m. for “Holiday Traditions Around the World,” an immersive travelogue, at Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Prepare to be immersed in sights, sounds, tastes, and cultural celebrations right here in the library. This holiday “trip” around the world is for all ages. No registration is required. Call 937-676-2731 for more information.

• LIVE NATIVITY: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will offer a live Nativity from noon to 8 p.m. at Fulton Farms, 2392 State Route 202, Troy. Musical numbers will be offered each evening at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments and hot cocoa will be provided.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Community Blood Center is asking donors to “Be a Deer” by donating during the week before Christmas at the First Presbyterian Church of Troy community blood drive from 2-6 p.m. in the meeting room, 20 S. Walnut St. The “Be a Deer — Donate Blood” long-sleeve t-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.