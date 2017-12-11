Trotwood man arraigned on murder charge

MIAMI COUNTY — William C. Smith, 42, of Trotwood, appeared in Miami County Municipal Court on Monday morning and was arraigned on a charge of murder of Willard Higgins Jr. last Friday.

Smith entered a not guilty plea and bong was set for $500,000.

According to initial reports, Higgins, 40, of Troy, died at Kettering Hospital in Kettering following a physical altercation with Smith in the 600 block of Walnut Street around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Late Friday evening, Smith was detained by Washington Courthouse police and was incarcerated in the Fayette County Jail before being transferred to Miami County over the weekend.

Higgins was transferred to Upper Valley Medical Center and then transported to Kettering Hospital by CareFlight where he died of his injuries.

Troy Police Department Capt. Jeff Kunkleman said Higgins Jr. suffered a skull fracture and then had heart trauma before passing away at Kettering Hospital around 5 p.m. Friday. An autopsy has been ordered and is underway at the Montgomery County Crime Lab.

