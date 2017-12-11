Bethel board approves budget

BETHEL TWP. — On Monday night, the Bethel school board approved several budgetary items, including the establishment of a capital project fund and the approval of appropriations, as well as the 2019 budget.

The board voted to establish a capital project fund that will accumulate resources for the new and existing school facilities.

The board approved the following appropriations: $22,250 in the general fund, $78,350 in the permanent improvement fund, $15,000 for food services, $12,800 for uniform and school fees, $52,000 for the student activity fund, and $26,925 in other local funds.

The board also approved two certificates of availability for construction projects that were approved earlier in the year.

According to Treasurer Tammy Emrick, the district’s budget is in good shape at the end of the year.

“All told, the budget is doing quite well,” she said.