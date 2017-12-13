Troy BOE recognizes Reives’ service

TROY — The Troy City Schools board of education recognized Vice President Joyce Reives’ 12 years of service at its board meeting on Monday.

Reives began her term as a board member in 2005. William Overla won the vote for office last November. He will join the board in January.

The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, for its annual organizational meeting. The board appointed Doug Trostle as president pro tempore for the meeting until the new president is elected to serve for the 2018 year.

The board also approved to purchase two 72-passenger buses and one handicapped-accessible bus from Cardinal Bus Sales.

The board accepted $15,876 in donations.

The board adjourned into executive session to discuss purchase of property for public purposes and personnel issues. No action was made.