Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Dec. 8

SCHOOL ISSUE: A deputy was contacted by Miami East Schools about a student who had missed several days of school recently. A welfare check was done at the residence and the student stated he will be back in school on Monday.

CRAIGSLIST ISSUE: A subject contacted 911 and asked if the sheriff’s office could check the VIN number on a trailer he had just purchased from Craigslist. The caller advised the subject that sold him the trailer had no paperwork or registration. The trailer VIN was checked by dispatch. The trailer came back stolen from Mercer County.

Dec. 9

OVI: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for a traffic violation on the off ramp on southbound I-75, Troy. After investigation the registered owner Kevin Reeder was arrested for OVI and Marked Lanes.

Dec. 10

MENACING: A deputy responded to the 9000 block of Pearson Road, West Milton, in reference to a telephone harassment complaint. After investigation, a male was charged with menacing.

Dec. 11

POSSESSION: A deputy stopped the listed vehicle for failing to stop at a red light at State Route 571, Tipp City. The driver was issued a citation for drug paraphernalia and failing to stop at a red light. The male passenger was issued a citation for possession of marijuana.

FRAUD: A deputy received a fraud complaint from a Bradford resident. The victim’s saving account was accessed online. Approximately $12,045 was withdrawn from the victim’s savings account.

POSSESSION: A deputy conducted a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for an equipment violation at Fox Drive and N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. After investigation, a female was incarcerated for possession of drugs.

SCHOOL SWEEP: On the above date at the request of SRO Deputy Davidson, a deputy walked K9 Bear through Milton Union High School for a drug sniff.

POSSESSION: A deputy stopped the listed vehicle for a improper turn and turn signal violation at the I-75 southbound and West Market Street intersection. The driver was arrested for possession of a schedule IV drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. The driver was also issued a citation for possession of marijuana, marijuana drug paraphernalia, and failing to signal during a lane change.

Dec. 12

DRUG POSSESSION: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle at Woodhaven Lane, Troy. At the conclusion of the investigation the driver was charged with driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

SCHOOL SWEEP: A deputy assisted Covington Police at Covington Schools and through Bethel High School at the request of school administrators by walking K9 Bear through the school for a drug sniff.

Dec. 13

BURGLARY COMPLAINT: A deputy responded to the 2400 block of Dayton Brandt Road, Elizabeth Twp., in reference to a burglary complaint. The homeowner stated entry was made through the basement back door.

SCHOOL SWEEP: At the request of administrators at Miami East School High School a deputy walked K9 Bear through the school for a drug sniff.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to the 5000 block of Shearer Road, Union Twp. for a theft report.

Dec. 14

PROPERTY ISSUE: A resident in the 1000 Stitchter Road, Pleasant Hill, called the Miami County Dispatch Center to report a trampoline hitting his house. Mr. Karns wanted an information report taken for insurance purposes.

POSSESSION: A deputy conducted a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for a moving violation at Eldean Road, Troy. After investigation the driver was cited for speed, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

THEFT: A deputy took a theft complaint in regards to mail being stolen in the 600 block of Miami Avenue, Bradford. This case is closed.

TRAFFIC STOP: A deputy conducted a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for a moving violation at West Monroe Concord Road, Troy. After investigation, the driver was cited with speed and drug paraphernalia.

DRUG POSSESSION: A deputy observed a white Honda traveling southbound on Interstate 75 and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle for following too close. Consent to search was given. After the search, approximately two pounds of marijuana was located in the trunk. Two of the occupants was were arrested and incarcerated on possession of marijuana and trafficking in marijuana charges.

Dec. 15

CITIZEN ASSIST: A deputy responded to a possible burglary complaint in the 7000 block of Sugar Grove Road in Newton Township. The homeowner left the residence for a few hours, and returned to find a doorknob to the house had been tampered with, as well as a cover to the basement access that had been moved. The homeowner advised nothing was taken or missing from the residence, and it appeared someone was just trying to get in.

PARAPHERNALIA: A deputy on South Dorset Road, Troy, performed a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for failing to signal a turn. The driver, identified as Abigail Belcher, was informed for the reason for the stop and a strong odor of marijuana was present inside the vehicle.Consent to search the vehicle was granted. Inside the center console, the deputy found a glass pipe with burnt residue and Abigail admitted to it being hers.

Also inside the vehicle was Tyler Lucas. After running Tyler’s information through dispatch the return came back with a warrant out of Miami County. After the warrant was confirmed, Deputy Edmonson placed Tyler into custody and secured him into the back of the cruiser.

Abigail was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and warned for failing to signal. Tyler was transported to Miami County Jail for screening and transported to the Incarceration Facility without incident.

Dec. 16

OVI: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on a black 2005 Ford 500, which was traveling faster than the posted speed limit in the 6000 block of South County Road 25-A, Tipp City. As a result of the stop, the driver was cited for OVI, possession of marijuana and speed over the legal limit.