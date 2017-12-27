Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• SLIDERS: Come for happy hour 4-7 p.m. and also enjoy two sliders with toppings and chips for just $2. Sliders serving will begin at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

Thursday

• CARRY IN: The Tipp City Seniors Center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City, will have a carry-in luncheon at noon.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Donors can “Be a Deer” by donating at the Fletcher United Methodist Church community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. at 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher. The “Be a Deer — Donate Blood” long-sleeve T-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. Community Blood Center encourages you to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• TACO SALAD: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer taco salad for $5 at 6 p.m. Euchre begins at 7 p.m. for $5.

Friday

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $7 from 5-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be available for $10.

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza night beginning at 6 p.m.

• SWISS STEAK AND OHIO STATE: A meal of Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, salad and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $8. After supper, stay and watch Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. Bring a snack to share, and cheer on your team with friends.

Saturday

• BLOOD DRIVE: Donors can “Be a Deer” by giving blood at the Greene Street United Methodist Church community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 415 West Greene St., Piqua. The “Be a Deer — Donate Blood” long-sleeve T-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. CBC encourages you to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• OPEN KITCHEN: The Troy Fish & Game will offer an open kitchen beginning at 6 p.m.

• KARAOKE: Come share your singing talents at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Karaoke with Kat begins at 7 p.m.

Sunday

• PARTY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer have a New Year’s Eve party and carry-in. The band Bootleg will begin at 8:30 p.m.

• BRUNCH: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St., will offer your first Bloody Mary or your first mimosa included with your brunch for $6. Menu includes scrambled eggs, toast, bacon, sausage and biscuits and gravy. Serving will be from 9 a.m. to noon.

Tuesday

• REORGANIZATION MEETING: The Newton Township Trustees will have a reorganizational meeting for 2018 at 10 a.m. at the Township Building, 210 W. Walnut St., Pleasant Hill.

Jan. 3

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. at Buffalo Wings and Rings, 989 E. Ash St., Piqua. There will be no lunch meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit the www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips for just $2 will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

Jan. 4

• SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer sweet and sour chicken over rice. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5. Try your luck at Euchre beginning at 7 p.m. for $5.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Baptist Church is showing support for January National Blood Donor Month with a community blood drive from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in the education wing, 1402 W. High St. “The Donor Tee” long-sleeve T-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

Jan. 5

• FREE FILM: “Witness for the Prosecution,” a 1957 movie based on an Agatha Christie play and starring Tyrone Power and Marlene Dietrich, will be shown at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Movie, soda and popcorn are free.

• FISH OR CHICKEN TENDERS: Fish and/or chicken tenders, french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert will be offered to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

• STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a New York strip steak dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

Jan. 6

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: Troy Post 43 Baseball will have an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 3-7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy. The meal will include spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks. Meals are $8 each and $4.50 for children 12 and younger.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke with Kat at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 begins at 7 p.m.

• SHARE A MEAL: The monthly Share A Meal will be offered at 11:30 a.m. at First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy. This program is free to anyone in need of a meal and offers an opportunity to socialize with others. The menu will include vegetable beef soup, hot dogs, applesauce, brownies and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m. as quantities last. Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

• CHICKEN STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a chicken steak fry dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

Jan. 10

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Justin Coby with Health Partners Free Clinic will be the featured guest. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

Jan. 11

LEPC MEETING: The first quarterly Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) meeting of 2018 will be at 4 p.m. at the Miami County Communication Center, 210 Marybill Drive, Troy.

Jan. 12

• YOUNG MASTERS EXHIBIT OPENS: Showcasing nearly 300 selected works completed by Troy students from grades K-12, this exhibit runs through Feb. 25 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. All artwork being displayed was completed during this school year and includes drawing, painting, collage, sculpture, ceramics and mixed media. Participating schools are Troy City Schools, Troy Christian Schools and St. Patrick Elementary School. Exhibit visits are free.

• DULCIMER CONCERT: This annual concert at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center features The Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton with Matthew Dickerson, winner of the Mideast Regional Hammered Dulcimer Competition and the National Hammered Dulcimer Championship in 2012 competitions. The 7:30 p.m. concert is performed in conjunction with the MDSD annual dulcimer workshop. Learn more about the workshop at www.daytondulcimers.com. The workshop requires a modest registration fee, but the Hayner concert is free.

• PORK CHOP: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a peppercorn pork chop dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

Jan. 13

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Jan. 14

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a New York strip steak dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

Jan. 17

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. This will be a working meeting for Kiwanians and committees. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your 5-12 year-old home school student for a morning or afternoon of discovery (9:30-11:30 a.m. or 2-4 p.m.) at Brukner Nature Center. Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational and lesson plans using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. Classes are on the third Wednesday of the month. The fee for these programs is $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check). Payment can be made each month or for all sessions at one time (non-refundable). The topic for January is “Raptors.”

Jan. 19

STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a New York strip steak dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

Jan. 20

• FISH FRY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a fish fry beginning at 6 p.m. Trivia will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 21

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come join members of the Brukner Nature Center Bird Club from 2-4 p.m. as you learn to identify Brukner Nature Center’s bird life. Come enjoy the camaraderie in the third story “window on wildlife.” All levels of birders welcome and good binoculars are available for use.

Jan. 23

• DINE TO DONATE: Help support the wildlife at Brukner Nature Center by dining at Bob Evans in Troy, 1749 W. Main St., from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Bob Evans will donate a percentage of your food bill to help support the wildlife when you present a flier at check out. Fliers are available at bruknernaturecenter.com, at the Interpretive Building, or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com. You may also use your smartphone to show the flier. Good on dine in or carry-out.

Jan. 24

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. The Kiwanis member spotlight will feature Warren Parker. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

Jan. 26

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza night beginning at 6 p.m.

Jan. 27

• RIBS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a barbecue rib dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

Jan. 28

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Jan. 31

KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. The Spiritual Aims Committee will present a program. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

Feb. 3

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: Troy Post 43 Baseball will have an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 3-7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy. The meal will include spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks. Meals are $8 each and $4.50 for children 12 and younger.

