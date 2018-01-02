William Hobart dies at 93

By Melody Vallieu

mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — William Harrison Hobart, a former chairman and CEO of Hobart Brothers Co., has died at the age of 93.

Hobart passed away on Monday, Jan. 1, according to his wife of more than 60 years, Julia DeCamp Hobart.

Hobart was the grandson of C.C. Hobart, the founder of Hobart Brothers Co. and Hobart Corp., and the son of William Harrison Hobart Sr.

After serving with the Army Medical Corps during World War II, Hobart completed his education and returned to Troy to work for the family business for more than 60 years, growing the business under his leadership.

Hobart was involved in many local organizations, including The Overfield School, founded by wife Julia. He also was involved with Aullwood Audubon Center, The Miami Conservancy District, The Miami Valley School, The Ohio Nature Conservancy, Stouder Hospital, and the Trinity Episcopal Church Building Committee.

“He contributed his great ability to listen and his intelligence,” Julia DeCamp Hobart said on Tuesday. “He was a valued board member because he listened and he was a very smart man.”

She said he served on the board of only three members of The Miami Conservancy District for 32 years.

“He had a huge interest in the quality of water,” she said.

Julia DeCamp Hobart said her husband’s thoughtfulness and hard work will be missed by the community.

“He gave so much to the community in a very quiet and dignified way,” she said.

She said as the head of the Trinity Episcopal Church Building Committee, Hobart had the foresight to think well into the future with the building’s design.

“He had the courage to lead the group of people to do something that spoke to the ages,” Julia DeCamp Hobart said.

She said he also loved the outdoors and introduced her to nature through activities such as walking and canoeing.

“He was just very aware of the environment and the preciousness of it, and taught our children and our grandchildren to appreciate it as well,” Julia DeCamp Hobart said.

A believer in recycling for decades, she fondly remembers Earth Days spent picking up trash up and down Polecat Road with their children.

“The children sat on the tailgate of the station wagon and jumped out and picked up trash and would jump back on and go on down the road,” she said.

Hobart is survived by six children and 14 grandchildren.

A private family service will be held, and Hobart’s life will be celebrated in memorial services to follow in Troy, and in Siasconset, Massachusetts.

See Mr. Hobart’s full obituary inside today’s Troy Daily News.

Melanie Yingst | File photo At its 100th anniversary picnic in May 2017, former Hobart Brothers Company President William Hobart, left, shakes hands with Carl Phillis Sr., 94, who retired after 47 years in 1987 as the welding division’s plant manager at the former Hobart Manufacturing plant on West Main Street. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/01/web1_WilliamHobart-1.jpg Melanie Yingst | File photo At its 100th anniversary picnic in May 2017, former Hobart Brothers Company President William Hobart, left, shakes hands with Carl Phillis Sr., 94, who retired after 47 years in 1987 as the welding division’s plant manager at the former Hobart Manufacturing plant on West Main Street. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/01/web1_Hobart-William-color-1.jpg