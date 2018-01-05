Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• FREE FILM: “Witness for the Prosecution,” a 1957 movie based on an Agatha Christie play and starring Tyrone Power and Marlene Dietrich, will be shown at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Movie, soda and popcorn are free.

• FISH OR CHICKEN TENDERS: Fish and/or chicken tenders, french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert will be offered to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

• STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a New York strip steak dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m. A Lunch and Learn with Premier Health will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Saturday

DECOR: Today is the last day to see the Piqua Public Library’s holiday decor, “Christmas Finery.”

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: Troy Post 43 Baseball will have an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 3-7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy. The meal will include spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks. Meals are $8 each and $4.50 for children 12 and younger.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke with Kat at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 begins at 7 p.m.

• SHARE A MEAL: The monthly Share A Meal will be offered at 11:30 a.m. at First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy. This program is free to anyone in need of a meal and offers an opportunity to socialize with others. The menu will include vegetable beef soup, hot dogs, applesauce, brownies and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m. as quantities last. Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

• CHICKEN STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a chicken steak fry dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

• PRAYER BREAKFAST: The next prayer breakfast will be at the Lincoln Community Center stage at 7:30 a.m. This will be a continental breakfast of juice, milk, rolls and coffee.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: Come and enjoy a full breakfast made to order at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St. Serving is from 8-11 a.m. and is open to the public. The meal is $7 for adults, $3 children 10 and under. There will be a Blue Grass Jam Session from 2-5 p.m. with food available from 1:30-3:30 p.m. for reasonable prices.

Monday

• CLASS LUNCH: The Piqua Catholic class of 1953 will meet at noon at the Covington Eagles.

• ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING: The Elizabeth Township Board of Trustees will be holding a series of meetings at the township building located at 5710 E. Walnut Grove Road, Troy: An organizational meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m., an annual inventory meeting will begin at 6:45 p.m., and a regular township meeting will begin at 7 p.m.

• SALAD BAR: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be offering a salad bar with toppings for $3.50 or a potato bar for $3.50. Enjoy both for just $6. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center, 8 E. Monument St., Pleasant Hill, is open from 3-7 p.m. Done till March 6

• TOASTMASTERS: The Miami County Toastmasters will meet from 7-8 p.m. the 2nd and 4th Mondays at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Those interested in improving communication and leadership skills are welcome to attend.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• The Tipp City Parks Advisory Committee will meet at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City Government Center.

• The Police and Fire Committee of Village Council will meet at 6 p.m. prior to the council meeting.

• Laura Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Building.

• Brown Township Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. in the Township Building in Conover.

• The Union Township Trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Township Building, 9497 Markley Road, P.O. Box E, Laura. Call 698-4480 for more information.

• The Miami County Educational Service Center Governing Board will meet at 5:15 p.m. at 2000 W. Stanfield Road, Troy.

Tuesday

• WINTER STORY TIME: Join others for an eight week story time session at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays beginning today at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Your child will enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. No registration required. Call 676-2731 for more information or to register your child.

• COFFEE AND COLORING: Join participants at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for coffee and coloring at 1 p.m. . Take a stress break and enjoy a cup of coffee with us. Bring your friends or make new ones while coloring the day’s anxiety away. All supplies are provided by the library. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• EUCHRE: Euchre is offered at 10 a.m. every Tuesday at the Piqua Branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center. Exercise will begin at 9:30 a.m.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City American Legion Post 586 invites members, family and friends to come to a carry-in dinner at 6 p.m. Bring a covered dish to share.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

Civic agenda

• The village of West Milton Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers.

Wednesday

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Justin Coby with Health Partners Free Clinic will be the featured guest. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/.

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Join participants after school at 3 p.m. every other week for Wacky Wednesday. Come for a creative time making crafts or playing games. After school snack is included and each week is different. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $2.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week from 6-7 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started. For questions, call 773-1241.

• STAUNTON ALUMNI: The Staunton School alumni will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Frisch’s restaurant in Troy.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

Civic agenda

• The Concord Township Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at the Concord Township Memorial Building, 1150 Horizon West Court, Troy.

Thursday

LEPC MEETING: The first quarterly Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) meeting of 2018 will be at 4 p.m. at the Miami County Communication Center, 210 Marybill Drive, Troy.

• MOVIE AND POPCORN: Join staff for a fun-filled evening at 6 p.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Put on your favorite pajamas for family movie night. No registration is required and all ages are welcome. “Despicable Me 3” is rated PG and 96 minutes long. Popcorn will be provided. For more information call 676-2731.

• GET ORGANIZED: Join participants at 6:30 p.m. to “Get Organized for 2018.” Start the New Year right by taking control of your life and get rid of stress-inducing or time-wasting clutter. Jessica Young of Neat Freaks Organizing will offer tips and advice on getting your personal space the way you want. This program is for adults and no registration is required. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CARRY IN: The Tipp City Seniors Center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City, will have a carry-in luncheon at noon. Entertainment will be bingo. The board of trustees will first meet at 10 a.m.

• DINNER: Hot dogs, corn dogs, chips, french fries and onion rings will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings are individually priced and begins at 6 p.m. Enjoy Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Civic agenda

• The Lostcreek Township Board of Trustees meet at 7 p.m. at Lostcreek Township Building, Casstown.

Jan. 12

• YOUNG MASTERS EXHIBIT OPENS: Showcasing nearly 300 selected works completed by Troy students from grades K-12, this exhibit runs through Feb. 25 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. All artwork being displayed was completed during this school year and includes drawing, painting, collage, sculpture, ceramics and mixed media. Participating schools are Troy City Schools, Troy Christian Schools and St. Patrick Elementary School. Exhibit visits are free.

• DULCIMER CONCERT: This annual concert at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center features The Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton with Matthew Dickerson, winner of the Mideast Regional Hammered Dulcimer Competition and the National Hammered Dulcimer Championship in 2012 competitions. The 7:30 p.m. concert is performed in conjunction with the MDSD annual dulcimer workshop. Learn more about the workshop at www.daytondulcimers.com. The workshop requires a modest registration fee, but the Hayner concert is free.

• PORK CHOP: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a peppercorn pork chop dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m. A Lunch and Learn with Lovett Law Offices will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• PORK CHOPS: Grilled pork chops, baked potato, salad and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m for $8.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The VFW, 179 N. High St., Covington, will offer dinner from 5-8 p.m.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Jan. 13

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.

• EUCHRE: The Tipp City Seniors will dine out at 4:30 p.m. at Marion’s Piazza. A Euchre party will follow at 6:30 p.m.

• KARAOKE: Enjo karaoke at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

Jan. 14

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a New York strip steak dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Join participants after school at 3 p.m. every other week for Wacky Wednesday. Come for a creative time making crafts or playing games. After school snack is included and each week is different. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• BREAKFAST: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St., will be open to the public for a full breakfast made-to-order. Serving from 8-11 a.m. for $7, children under 10 eat for $3.

Jan. 15

• MLK WALK: The city of Troy will host a Martin Luther King Jr. walk beginning at 9:15 a.m., followed by a church service at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 110 W. Franklin St., Troy. Lunch will be offered following.

• RANDOLPH JOURNEY: Join participants at 6:30 p.m. for “Born a Slave, Died Free: The Randolph Journey to Rossville” at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Author Rich Wallace will discuss the journey of the Randolph slaves that were freed in Virginia but made their way to Rossville and settled locally. Learn about their triumphs and legacy as well as shared history in this area located near Sidney and Piqua. This program is for adults and registration is not required. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• SPAGHETTI: Spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic bread for $5 will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 beginning at 6 p.m.

• MLK EVENT: Upper Valley Medical Center will host a Martin Luther King Jr. Day program from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the UVMC Physician Office Building Lower Level Conference Rooms, 3130 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The guest speaker will be Shaun Hamilton, director of Community Benefits for Premier Health, presenting a discussion of “I Have A Dream: Relevance of the Dream 50 Years Later.” The program is free and open to the community. For more information, call 440-7642.

Jan. 16

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• EUCHRE: Euchre is offered at 10 a.m. every Tuesday at the Piqua Branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center. Exercise will begin at 9:30 a.m.

• RETIREMENT PLANNING: Join other participants at either 2 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. for a program on “Sound Retirement Planning.” Come hear tips on Social Security, learn to define your retirement goals, and explore how to achieve them. This program is offered by Melody Matthews of Western & Southern Life. This program is for adults and no registration is required at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

Jan. 17

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. This will be a working meeting for Kiwanians and committees. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your 5-12 year-old home school student for a morning or afternoon of discovery (9:30-11:30 a.m. or 2-4 p.m.) at Brukner Nature Center. Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational and lesson plans using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. Classes are on the third Wednesday of the month. The fee for these programs is $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check). Payment can be made each month or for all sessions at one time (non-refundable). The topic for January is “Raptors.”

Jan. 18

• CARRY IN: The Tipp City Seniors Center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City, will have a carry-in luncheon at noon. Blood pressure checks will begin at 11 a.m.

Jan. 19

STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a New York strip steak dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m.

Jan. 20

• FISH FRY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a fish fry beginning at 6 p.m. Trivia will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 21

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come join members of the Brukner Nature Center Bird Club from 2-4 p.m. as you learn to identify Brukner Nature Center’s bird life. Come enjoy the camaraderie in the third story “window on wildlife.” All levels of birders welcome and good binoculars are available for use.

Jan. 23

• DINE TO DONATE: Help support the wildlife at Brukner Nature Center by dining at Bob Evans in Troy, 1749 W. Main St., from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Bob Evans will donate a percentage of your food bill to help support the wildlife when you present a flier at check out. Fliers are available at bruknernaturecenter.com, at the Interpretive Building, or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com. You may also use your smartphone to show the flier. Good on dine in or carry-out.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• EUCHRE: Euchre is offered at 10 a.m. every Tuesday at the Piqua Branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center, the tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Exercise will begin at 9:30 a.m. Blood pressure checks will be offered from 9-10 a.m.

Jan. 24

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. The Kiwanis member spotlight will feature Warren Parker. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• HAND CRAFTS: Knitting and crocheting will be offered at the Piqua Branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center from 10 a.m. to noon.

Jan. 25

• CARRY IN: The Tipp City Seniors Center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City, will have a carry-in luncheon at noon. Entertainment will be bingo.

• MYSTERY TRIP: The Piqua Branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center will offer a mystery trip and lunch. Call (937) 778-5247 for more information.

• DANCE CLASS: Salsa City Fitness returns to the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6 p.m. Join this lively class that utilizes choreographed dance moves and cardio intervals with the fun of drumming. This is a free event, but class size is limited. Register at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/01/web1_Vallieu-Melody-2.jpg