TROY — Patricia Sue Trappe, age 69 of Troy, passed away Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018.
Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at Troy View Church of God. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.
