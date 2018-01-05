Posted on by

TRAPPE


TROY — Patricia Sue Trappe, age 69 of Troy, passed away Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018.

Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at Troy View Church of God. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

2:04 pm |    

Man incarcerated over counterfeit bills

Man incarcerated over counterfeit bills
11:07 am |    

Man accused of holding woman captive

Man accused of holding woman captive
4:15 pm |    

A snow-covered tour of the Miami County Park District’s Greenville Falls Scenic Preserve

A snow-covered tour of the Miami County Park District’s Greenville Falls Scenic Preserve