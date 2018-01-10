Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Justin Coby with Health Partners Free Clinic will be the featured guest. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will host their committee meetings and board meeting at the Miami County YMCA-Robinson Branch at 12 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Join participants after school at 3 p.m. every other week for Wacky Wednesday. Come for a creative time making crafts or playing games. After school snack is included and each week is different. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $2.

• LUNCH AND LEARN: StoryPoint Troy will offer a Lunch and Learn program on consumer protection from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Lunch will be provided. Make a reservation at 440-3600.

• BOE: The Bradford Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. in Room 404 for an organizational meeting.

Thursday

• LEPC MEETING: The first quarterly Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) meeting of 2018 will be at 4 p.m. at the Miami County Communication Center, 210 Marybill Drive, Troy.

• MOVIE AND POPCORN: Join staff for a fun-filled evening at 6 p.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Put on your favorite pajamas for family movie night. No registration is required and all ages are welcome. “Despicable Me 3” is rated PG and 96 minutes long. Popcorn will be provided. For more information call 676-2731.

• GET ORGANIZED: Join participants at 6:30 p.m. to “Get Organized for 2018.” Start the New Year right by taking control of your life and get rid of stress-inducing or time-wasting clutter. Jessica Young of Neat Freaks Organizing will offer tips and advice on getting your personal space the way you want. This program is for adults and no registration is required. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CARRY IN: The Tipp City Seniors Center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City, will have a carry-in luncheon at noon. Entertainment will be bingo. The board of trustees will first meet at 10 a.m.

• DINNER: Hot dogs, corn dogs, chips, french fries and onion rings will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings are individually priced and begins at 6 p.m. Enjoy Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• TRIVIA AND COOKIES: St. James Episcopal Church’s Cookie Jar will be open from 4-5 p.m. at 200 W. High St., Piqua. This event is free and open to all ages. Come to join in an hour of Trivia and Cookies.

• COVINGTON BOE: The Covington Board of Education will hold their organizational meeting at 6 p.m., followed by the regular January meeting. The meetings will be held in the K-8 Media Center, located in the Covington K-8 School, 807 Chestnut St. These are open meetings, and the public is welcome to attend.

• LUNCH AND LEARN: StoryPoint Troy will offer a Lunch and Learn session, “Native Americans — Part II” by Sinclair College Life Long Learning from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Participants will look at Native Americans in the western part of the US and learn about the different lifestyles. Lunch will be provided. Make a reservation to Kristy Osting at kosting@storypoint.com or (937) 541-5182.

• AFTER HOURS: The Troy and Tipp City chambers will hold a “Live at 5!” after hours from 5-7 p.m. at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Make a reservation to Kristy Osting at kosting@storypoint.com or (937) 541-5182.

• TEA TIME: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, will offer a complimentary tea time from 4-5 p.m. There also will be local enertainment. Teas will be paired with appetizers. To make a reservation, call 440-3600.

Friday

• YOUNG MASTERS EXHIBIT OPENS: Showcasing nearly 300 selected works completed by Troy students from grades K-12, this exhibit runs through Feb. 25 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. All artwork being displayed was completed during this school year and includes drawing, painting, collage, sculpture, ceramics and mixed media. Participating schools are Troy City Schools, Troy Christian Schools and St. Patrick Elementary School. Exhibit visits are free.

• DULCIMER CONCERT: This annual concert at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center features The Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton with Matthew Dickerson, winner of the Mideast Regional Hammered Dulcimer Competition and the National Hammered Dulcimer Championship in 2012 competitions. The 7:30 p.m. concert is performed in conjunction with the MDSD annual dulcimer workshop. Learn more about the workshop at www.daytondulcimers.com. The workshop requires a modest registration fee, but the Hayner concert is free.

• PORK CHOP: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a peppercorn pork chop dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m. A Lunch and Learn with Lovett Law Offices will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• PORK CHOPS: Grilled pork chops, baked potato, salad and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m for $8.

Saturday

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.

• EUCHRE: The Tipp City Seniors will dine out at 4:30 p.m. at Marion’s Piazza. A Euchre party will follow at 6:30 p.m.

• KARAOKE: Enjo karaoke at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• POT PIE: The Troy View Church, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, will be offering an old fashioned chicken pot pie (dumpling) dinner from 4-6:30 p.m. Along with the dumplings, there will be mashed potatoes, green beans, assorted desserts and drinks. Adult meals are $8, children 12 and under are $5. Carry-outs available.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a New York strip steak dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

• BREAKFAST: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St., will be open to the public for a full breakfast made-to-order. Serving from 8-11 a.m. for $7, children under 10 eat for $3.

M0nday-Friday

• HOT BEVERAGES: St. James Episcopal Church at 200 W. High St., Piqua, will have its doors open from 9 a.m. to noon for for a free hot beverage. Everyone is welcome.

• MLK CELEBRATION: Join the Troy-Miami County Library in celebrating Martin Luther King. Drop in to the library during open hours to add a message of hope and peace to their mural. The completed mural will be displayed in the Children’s Department throughout February. For more information, call 339-0502, ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

Monday

• MLK WALK: The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Day March and Celebration will begin at 9 a.m. The day’s celebration will begin with a Unity March starting at Bakehouse Bread to the Troy Police Department where participants will be led in prayer by Pastor Joshua Pierce of the Courts of Praise, Troy. A service commemorating the legacy of King will follow at the First United Methodist Church, 110 W. Franklin St. at 10 a.m. Pastor John D. Scott III of True Vine Church in Piqua will be the featured speaker with the theme, “More Than a Dream.” Fellowship and& lunch will immediately follow the service at First Place Worship Center , 16 W. Franklin Ave.

• RANDOLPH JOURNEY: Join participants at 6:30 p.m. for “Born a Slave, Died Free: The Randolph Journey to Rossville” at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Author Rich Wallace will discuss the journey of the Randolph slaves that were freed in Virginia but made their way to Rossville and settled locally. Learn about their triumphs and legacy as well as shared history in this area located near Sidney and Piqua. This program is for adults and registration is not required. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• SPAGHETTI: Spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic bread for $5 will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 beginning at 6 p.m.

• MLK EVENT: Upper Valley Medical Center will host a Martin Luther King Jr. Day program from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the UVMC Physician Office Building Lower Level Conference Rooms, 3130 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The guest speaker will be Shaun Hamilton, director of Community Benefits for Premier Health, presenting a discussion of “I Have A Dream: Relevance of the Dream 50 Years Later.” The program is free and open to the community. For more information, call 440-7642.

Tuesday

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• EUCHRE: Euchre is offered at 10 a.m. every Tuesday at the Piqua Branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center. Exercise will begin at 9:30 a.m.

• RETIREMENT PLANNING: Join other participants at either 2 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. for a program on “Sound Retirement Planning.” Come hear tips on Social Security, learn to define your retirement goals, and explore how to achieve them. This program is offered by Melody Matthews of Western & Southern Life. This program is for adults and no registration is required at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• TINKER TUESDAY: Kids in kindergarten to grade 6 can have hands-on fun with Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) education at 3 p.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill. Registration is requested by calling the library at 676-2731 to register.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle will meet at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St., Piqua. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

Jan. 17

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. This will be a working meeting for Kiwanians and committees. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

* KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will be presenting an Am Tryke (special needs bike). The meeting will be held at Troy Country Club at 12 p.m.

• NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your 5-12 year-old home school student for a morning or afternoon of discovery (9:30-11:30 a.m. or 2-4 p.m.) at Brukner Nature Center. Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational and lesson plans using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. Classes are on the third Wednesday of the month. The fee for these programs is $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check). Payment can be made each month or for all sessions at one time (non-refundable). The topic for January is “Raptors.”

Jan. 18

• AVIATION SERIES: Covington resident, Jerry Kemp, Lt. Col. (Ret.) USAF, will be the guest speaker at the WACO Aviation Lecture Series at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. With over 40 years of flying experience and over 20,000 hours of logged flight time, Kemp will share experiences as a fighter pilot. His personal stories, laced with humor, will also include an accident in a F-111. A time for questions will follow and the lecture is set for one hour. Parking and admission are free and open to the public. It will be held in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. For questions, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

• CARRY IN: The Tipp City Seniors Center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City, will have a carry-in luncheon at noon. Blood pressure checks will begin at 11 a.m.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: This interactive program from 10-11 a.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy, includes active games, early literacy, and fun for all ages. Additional sessions scheduled for Jan. 25; Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22; and March 1. For more information, call 339-0502, ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• DISCOVER, CREATE, ANIMATE: Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library for Discover, Create & Animate at the Troy library from 4 to 5 p.m. Kids in grades 1-5 will explore books through stories, activities, or a craft. A snack will be provided. Additional sessions scheduled for Jan. 25; Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22; and March 1. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org. The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St., Troy.

• GAME NIGHT: The Troy Historical Society will have a Troy-Miami County trivia game night at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. The meeting is free and open to the public. The “Jeopardy-style” game will be hosted by society trustee Jack Carter. Society members invited the community to come test their knowledge of local history. For more information, call (937) 339-5900 or email the society at tths@frontier.com.

• ANNUAL MEETING: The Troy Recreation Association will hold its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. at The Troy Rec, 11 N. Market St. The meeting is open to the public and will be followed by the regular January business meeting.

Jan. 19

• STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a New York strip steak dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m.

Jan. 20

• FISH FRY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a fish fry beginning at 6 p.m. Trivia will begin at 7:30 p.m.

• PARTY: Bradford Public Library will hold an American Girl Party from 10:30 a.m. to noon. There will be games to play and crafts to create for American Girl dolls in the Community Room. Pictures will be taken with dolls and their owners, ages kindergarten through fifth grade, and a show and tell time will take place. Only 30 girls and their American Girls can be present. Call the library at 448-2612 or stop in and sign up today.

Jan. 21

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come join members of the Brukner Nature Center Bird Club from 2-4 p.m. as you learn to identify Brukner Nature Center’s bird life. Come enjoy the camaraderie in the third story “window on wildlife.” All levels of birders welcome and good binoculars are available for use.

Jan. 22

• MOVE AND GROOVE: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. to Move & Groove at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Children and caregivers will enjoy 30 minutes of various activities which include music and movement; this program is for children ages 2-6 and no registration is necessary. Additional sessions are scheduled on Feb. 5 and 19. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• BOOK CLUB: Join staff for a book discussion at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Participants will be reading and discussing “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry” by Gabrielle Zevin. In this sweet, uplifting homage to bookstores, Zevin perfectly captures the joy of connecting people and books. The library’s adult book club usually meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month to read a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 112, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

Jan. 22-26

• HOT BEVERAGES: St. James Episcopal Church at 200 W. High St., Piqua, will have its doors open from 9 a.m. to noon for for a free hot beverage. Everyone is welcome.

Jan. 23

• DINE TO DONATE: Help support the wildlife at Brukner Nature Center by dining at Bob Evans in Troy, 1749 W. Main St., from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Bob Evans will donate a percentage of your food bill to help support the wildlife when you present a flier at check out. Fliers are available at bruknernaturecenter.com, at the Interpretive Building, or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com. You may also use your smartphone to show the flier. Good on dine in or carry-out.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• EUCHRE: Euchre is offered at 10 a.m. every Tuesday at the Piqua Branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center, the tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Exercise will begin at 9:30 a.m. Blood pressure checks will be offered from 9-10 a.m.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle will meet at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St., Piqua. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

Jan. 24

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. The Kiwanis member spotlight will feature Warren Parker. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will host Tim Davis and a Pop Rocks jump rope yeam. The meeting will be held at Troy Country Club at 12 p.m

• HAND CRAFTS: Knitting and crocheting will be offered at the Piqua Branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center from 10 a.m. to noon.

• CULINARY SHOWCASE: The executive chef at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, will offer a culinary showcase event at 5 p.m.

Jan. 25

• CARRY IN: The Tipp City Seniors Center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City, will have a carry-in luncheon at noon. Entertainment will be bingo.

• MYSTERY TRIP: The Piqua Branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center will offer a mystery trip and lunch. Call (937) 778-5247 for more information.

• DANCE CLASS: Salsa City Fitness returns to the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6 p.m. Join this lively class that utilizes choreographed dance moves and cardio intervals with the fun of drumming. This is a free event, but class size is limited. Register at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• DISCOVER, CREATE, ANIMATE: Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library for Discover, Create & Animate at the Troy library from 4 to 5 p.m. Kids in grades 1-5 will explore books through stories, activities, or a craft. A snack will be provided. Additional sessions scheduled for Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22; and March 1. For more information, call 339-0502, ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org. The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St., Troy.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: This interactive program from 10-11 a.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy, includes active games, early literacy, and fun for all ages. Additional sessions scheduled for Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22; and March 1. For more information, call 339-0502, ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

