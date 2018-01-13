Council sets list of priorities for 2018-19

TROY — With a new year and fresh term of service ahead, Troy City Council shared their 2018-2019 list of priorities during a workshop session on Jan. 8.

A majority of council members said they’d like to see Duke Park expansion and the downtown parking and road issues.

President Marty Baker said she like the city to focus on the expansion of Duke Park. She also said she’d like to see the city support more historic preservation efforts in downtown and other adjacent areas.

“I would like to see some emphasis placed on how we can preserve historic buildings versus tearing them down,” Baker said.

Baker also said she’d like to see the Troy Development Council focus on adding new companies to Troy.

“I think we need to always keep in mind that the economic development aspect and in bringing new companies to town as well as supporting the ones we’ve got here as well,” she said.

New council member William Lutz shared how he’d like to see the city of Troy implement a 2-1-1 phone system service.

The 2-1-1 connects the caller with community resource specialists to help the caller find shelter and utility assistance, veteran services, health care information, addiction and rehabilitation options and other health and wellness services.

Lutz also said he’d like for council to commission a community wide survey of Troy residents, “to determine the level service we are providing to them and how those services are being received.”

Todd Severt said he’d like to see the city remove the first level of stop lights at the Public Square and continue to support revitalization efforts of the downtown area.

“Those first lights coming off the square are hard to see,” he said.

Severt also said he’d like to see more signage or street lighting at Nashville Road and State Route 55. Another initiative Severt said he’d like to see is the city add more recreational opportunities such as a putt-putt golf course like the city of St. Mary’s. Severt said it would give children in the community more activities to do in town.

Council member Brock Heath said he’d like to see new events added to downtown, such as food truck events. Heath also said he’d like to see more way finding signage as well as bike access west to east. Heath also noted the McKaig and Dorset intersection which will be addressed in the coming months.

Bobby Phillips said he’d support more efforts to add baseball fields and recreation to Troy. Phillips also said he’d like to see how much it would cost to add a “Quiet Zone” for railroad areas.

Robin Oda said she’d like the city of Troy to participate in the Ohio Checkbook program. The Ohio Checkbook program shows where tax dollars are being spent and is online at OhioCheckbook.com.

“I’d like for the city to get on board with the Ohio Checkbook program,” Oda said. “There are other cities and counties around us that are doing it. Miami County is very slow to join in on that. I’d like to see that happen.”

Oda also said she’d like to see the Sherwood area revitalization come to fruition.

Tom Kendall said he’d like the downtown parking issues to be addressed. Kendall also said he’d like to formulate a long term plan for the city’s recreation efforts, “to look at the recreation that we’ve got, what we need, try to anticipate what’s down the road in the community, that would be good, to come up with a group or study on that for the long term.”

John Terwilliger said he’d like to see more coordination of new projects to avoid unnecessary repairs. He’d also like to see more downtown signage along the bike path and Duke Park. Terwilliger also said he like to add more barrier protection during Public Square events and adding to the Duke Park complex.

“I’d like to see some type of consideration when we try to block off the downtown and the quadrants, something other than saw horses, which I’m not convinced provides protection,” Terwilliger said.

Bill Twiss said he’d like to see the city more forward with a road diet and parking issues for the downtown area and supports Duke Park baseball fields being added.

“I think the town is in need of them (baseball fields) and I think we have those who will participate and utilize it and use it quite a bit,” Twiss said. “

John Schweser said he’d like to see more landscaping along the Interstate 75 and State Route 55 exit much like the Operation Cloverleaf project at West Main Street interchange.

“I think when you come up from the south, I’d like to see that developed. Especially with the branding process, I think it could lend itself very well to that,” he said. Schweser also said he supports adding baseball fields to Duke Park.

Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16 due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Duke Park expansion, downtown parking and other initiatives on the list

By Melanie Yingst myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Melanie Yingst on Twitter @Troydailynews

Follow Melanie Yingst on Twitter @Troydailynews