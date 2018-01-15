Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today-Friday

• HOT BEVERAGES: St. James Episcopal Church at 200 W. High St., Piqua, will have its doors open from 9 a.m. to noon for a free hot beverage. Everyone is welcome.

• MLK CELEBRATION: Join the Troy-Miami County Library in celebrating Martin Luther King. Drop in to the library during open hours to add a message of hope and peace to their mural. The completed mural will be displayed in the Children’s Department throughout February. For more information, call 339-0502, ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

Today

• MLK WALK: The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Day March and Celebration will begin at 9 a.m. The day’s celebration will begin with a Unity March starting at Bakehouse Bread to the Troy Police Department where participants will be led in prayer by Pastor Joshua Pierce of the Courts of Praise, Troy. A service commemorating the legacy of King will follow at the First United Methodist Church, 110 W. Franklin St. at 10 a.m. Pastor John D. Scott III of True Vine Church in Piqua will be the featured speaker with the theme, “More Than a Dream.” Fellowship and lunch will immediately follow the service at First Place Worship Center , 16 W. Franklin Ave.

• RANDOLPH JOURNEY: Join participants at 6:30 p.m. for “Born a Slave, Died Free: The Randolph Journey to Rossville” at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Author Rich Wallace will discuss the journey of the Randolph slaves that were freed in Virginia but made their way to Rossville and settled locally. Learn about their triumphs and legacy as well as shared history in this area located near Sidney and Piqua. This program is for adults and registration is not required. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• SPAGHETTI: Spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic bread for $5 will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 beginning at 6 p.m.

• MLK EVENT: Upper Valley Medical Center will host a Martin Luther King Jr. Day program from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the UVMC Physician Office Building Lower Level Conference Rooms, 3130 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The guest speaker will be Shaun Hamilton, director of Community Benefits for Premier Health, presenting a discussion of “I Have A Dream: Relevance of the Dream 50 Years Later.” The program is free and open to the community. For more information, call 440-7642.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Tuesday

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• EUCHRE: Euchre is offered at 10 a.m. every Tuesday at the Piqua Branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center. Exercise will begin at 9:30 a.m.

• RETIREMENT PLANNING: Join other participants at either 2 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. for a program on “Sound Retirement Planning” at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Come hear tips on Social Security, learn to define your retirement goals, and explore how to achieve them. This program is offered by Melody Matthews of Western & Southern Life. This program is for adults and no registration is required at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• TINKER TUESDAY: Kids in kindergarten to grade 6 can have hands-on fun with Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) education at 3 p.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill. Registration is requested by calling the library at 676-2731 to register.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle will meet at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St., Piqua. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

• MEAL: The Fletcher United Methodist Church will host its community free meal from 5-6:30 p.m. The menu includes creamed turkey over biscuits with mashed potatoes, green beans, and assorted salads and desserts.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will host a quarter auction to benefit the American Legion Post. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered for reasonable prices from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The auction begins at 7 p.m.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• ROUNDTABLE: The Stillwater Civil War Roundtable group will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy.

Civic agenda

• Pleasant Hill Township Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. in the township building, 210 W. Walnut St., Pleasant Hill.

Wednesday

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. This will be a working meeting for Kiwanians and committees. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will be presenting an Am Tryke (special needs bike). The meeting will be held at Troy Country Club at 12 p.m.

• NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your 5-12 year-old home school student for a morning or afternoon of discovery (9:30-11:30 a.m. or 2-4 p.m.) at Brukner Nature Center. Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational and lesson plans using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. Classes are on the third Wednesday of the month. The fee for these programs is $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check). Payment can be made each month or for all sessions at one time (non-refundable). The topic for January is “Raptors.”

• HAPPY HOUR: Happy Hour will be from 4-7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Two sliders with toppings and chips will be offered at 6 p.m. for $2.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week from 5-6 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started. For questions, call 773-1241.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

Civic agendas

• The Elizabeth Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. in the township building, 5710 Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

• The Covington Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. in the Covington Middle School.

Thursday

• AVIATION SERIES: Covington resident, Jerry Kemp, Lt. Col. (Ret.) USAF, will be the guest speaker at the WACO Aviation Lecture Series at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. With over 40 years of flying experience and over 20,000 hours of logged flight time, Kemp will share experiences as a fighter pilot. His personal stories, laced with humor, will also include an accident in a F-111. A time for questions will follow and the lecture is set for one hour. Parking and admission are free and open to the public. It will be held in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. For questions, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

• CARRY IN: The Tipp City Seniors Center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City, will have a carry-in luncheon at noon. Blood pressure checks will begin at 11 a.m.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: This interactive program from 10-11 a.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy, includes active games, early literacy, and fun for all ages. Additional sessions scheduled for Jan. 25; Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22; and March 1. For more information, call 339-0502, ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• DISCOVER, CREATE, ANIMATE: Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library for Discover, Create & Animate at the Troy library from 4 to 5 p.m. Kids in grades 1-5 will explore books through stories, activities, or a craft. A snack will be provided. Additional sessions scheduled for Jan. 25; Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22; and March 1. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org. The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St., Troy.

• GAME NIGHT: The Troy Historical Society will have a Troy-Miami County trivia game night at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. The meeting is free and open to the public. The “Jeopardy-style” game will be hosted by society trustee Jack Carter. Society members invited the community to come test their knowledge of local history. For more information, call (937) 339-5900 or email the society at tths@frontier.com.

• ANNUAL MEETING: The Troy Recreation Association will hold its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. at The Troy Rec, 11 N. Market St. The meeting is open to the public and will be followed by the regular January business meeting.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority Board will meet at 8 a.m. at 1695 Troy-Sidney Road in the lower level conference room.

• PULLED PORK: Pulled pork sandwiches with chips will be offered for $4 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. After eating stay and play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Civic agenda

• The Covington Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. in the K-8 media center, 807 Chestnut St., Covington.

Friday

DULCIMER CONCERT: This annual concert at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center features The Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton with Matthew Dickerson, winner of the Mideast Regional Hammered Dulcimer Competition and the National Hammered Dulcimer Championship in 2012 competitions. The 7:30 p.m. concert is performed in conjunction with the MDSD annual dulcimer workshop set for Saturday. Learn more about the workshop at www.daytondulcimers.com. The workshop requires a modest registration fee, but the Hayner concert is free.

• FAMILY NIGHT: The Miami County YMCA will be holding a Family Night at the Piqua Branch Richard E. Hunt Family Youth Center. The event will take place from 5-8:30 p.m. for youth in grades fifth through 12th. Parents are welcome to stay and Youth Center Staff will be present. Pizza, popcorn, hot dogs and other snacks will be provided during the event. Activities include PlayStation 4, Wii, ping pong, pool, corn hole, board games, Color me Calm, crafts and other various activities. Family Night is free for members and $3 for non-members.

• STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a New York strip steak dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m.

• BAKED STEAK: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer a baked steak dinner at 6 p.m. for $8. Trivia begins at 7 p.m.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The VFW, 179 N. High St., Covington, will offer dinner from 5-8 p.m.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Jan. 20

• FISH FRY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a fish fry beginning at 6 p.m. Trivia will begin at 7:30 p.m.

• PARTY: Bradford Public Library will hold an American Girl Party from 10:30 a.m. to noon. There will be games to play and crafts to create for American Girl dolls in the Community Room. Pictures will be taken with dolls and their owners, ages kindergarten through fifth grade, and a show and tell time will take place. Only 30 girls and their American Girls can be present. Call the library at 448-2612 or stop in and sign up today.

• FISH FRY: The Fletcher Fire Department will host an all-you-can-eat fish and chicken fry from 5-7 p.m at the firehouse at 6659 State Route 589, Fletcher. Adult meals are $9, kids ages 5-12 are $5 and children 5 and under are free.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke begins at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

Jan. 21

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come join members of the Brukner Nature Center Bird Club from 2-4 p.m. as you learn to identify Brukner Nature Center’s bird life. Come enjoy the camaraderie in the third story “window on wildlife.” All levels of birders welcome and good binoculars are available for use.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St. A full breakfast, made-to-order, is available for $7 from 8-11 a.m. Children 10 and under eat for $3.

Jan. 22

• MOVE AND GROOVE: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. to Move & Groove at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Children and caregivers will enjoy 30 minutes of various activities which include music and movement; this program is for children ages 2-6 and no registration is necessary. Additional sessions are scheduled on Feb. 5 and 19. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• BOOK CLUB: Join staff for a book discussion at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Participants will be reading and discussing “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry” by Gabrielle Zevin. In this sweet, uplifting homage to bookstores, Zevin perfectly captures the joy of connecting people and books. The library’s adult book club usually meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month to read a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 112, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• TENDERLOINS: Texas-size tenderloin sandwiches with toppings and fries will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $5 beginning at 6 p.m.

Jan. 22-26

• HOT BEVERAGES: St. James Episcopal Church at 200 W. High St., Piqua, will have its doors open from 9 a.m. to noon for a free hot beverage. Everyone is welcome.

Jan. 23

• DINE TO DONATE: Help support the wildlife at Brukner Nature Center by dining at Bob Evans in Troy, 1749 W. Main St., from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Bob Evans will donate a percentage of your food bill to help support the wildlife when you present a flier at check out. Fliers are available at bruknernaturecenter.com, at the Interpretive Building, or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com. You may also use your smartphone to show the flier. Good on dine in or carry-out.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• EUCHRE: Euchre is offered at 10 a.m. every Tuesday at the Piqua Branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center, the tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Exercise will begin at 9:30 a.m. Blood pressure checks will be offered from 9-10 a.m.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle will meet at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St., Piqua. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

• COFFEE AND COLOR: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for coffee and coloring at 1 p.m. Take a stress break and enjoy a cup of coffee. Bring your friends or make new ones while coloring the day’s anxiety away. All supplies are provided by the library. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• CHAT AND CHEW: Don’t know what to read next? Or maybe you can’t wait to share a book you just read? Come enjoy an open book discussion; chat about books and chew on a snack at 6 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill library. Participants will be eating, drinking, sharing, and inspiring each other’s next book choice. For more information, call the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill at 676-2731.

Jan. 24

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. The Kiwanis member spotlight will feature Warren Parker. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will host Tim Davis and a Pop Rocks jump rope yeam. The meeting will be held at Troy Country Club at 12 p.m

• HAND CRAFTS: Knitting and crocheting will be offered at the Piqua Branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center from 10 a.m. to noon.

• CULINARY SHOWCASE: The executive chef at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, will offer a culinary showcase event at 5 p.m.

• SLIDERS: Johns sliders will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 starting at 6 p.m. Two sliders with toppings and chips for $2.

Jan. 25

• CARRY IN: The Tipp City Seniors Center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City, will have a carry-in luncheon at noon. Entertainment will be bingo.

• MYSTERY TRIP: The Piqua Branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center will offer a mystery trip and lunch. Call (937) 778-5247 for more information.

• DANCE CLASS: Salsa City Fitness returns to the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6 p.m. Join this lively class that utilizes choreographed dance moves and cardio intervals with the fun of drumming. This is a free event, but class size is limited. Register at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• DISCOVER, CREATE, ANIMATE: Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library for Discover, Create & Animate at the Troy library from 4 to 5 p.m. Kids in grades 1-5 will explore books through stories, activities, or a craft. A snack will be provided. Additional sessions scheduled for Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22; and March 1. For more information, call 339-0502, ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org. The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St., Troy.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: This interactive program from 10-11 a.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy, includes active games, early literacy, and fun for all ages. Additional sessions scheduled for Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22; and March 1. For more information, call 339-0502, ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• TACO SALAD: Enjoy a taco salad at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5. Stay and play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

