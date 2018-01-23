Troy seeks to modify teen curfew

TROY — The Health and Safety Committee on Monday OK’d changes to the city of Troy’s curfew, which will go to council for further review.

The proposed changes include: all minors under the age of 18 will have the same curfew hours; hours to be changed with curfew being in effect 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday night.

Arianna Hastings, a political science intern with Miami University, researched the issue and submitted the staff recommendation.

Chairman Robin Oda asked if there was a specific incident that brought the city’s curfew into question. Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington said the city’s current curfew is more than 38 years old and needed updated to account for changes in students’ extracurricular activities and work privileges. Hastings said she worked with city law director Grant Kerber, Mayor Michael Beamish and Chief Charles Phelps to amend the curfew changes.

Committee member John Terwilliger said the amended curfew ordinance was “long over due.”

Terwilliger said liked how the curfew aligned with driving privileges. Council member Todd Severt said he was the council member who requested the curfew amendment following a discussion at his home with his children and their friends.

Due to the distance of movie theaters, Severt said the children said they weren’t able to attend a 9 p.m. movie which would violate curfew once the movie was complete past the current 11 p.m. curfew

“Midnight seems like a reasonable time for teenagers to be at home,” Severt said.

A curfew was first established in 1979. The curfew was part of the city’s solution to curb vandalism, loitering and “throwing soda cans, beer cans and Frisbees hitting parked cars” around downtown Troy and Sherwood Shopping areas.

Miami County’s curfew for minors under the age of 18 is 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Troy’s current curfew is 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for minors under the age of 14 and 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for minors ages 14-17 with exceptions due to after-school activities.

The request includes Ohio minors with driver’s permits have a curfew that limits their driving privileges to 6 a.m. to midnight for their first year and from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. their second year of driving.

In other news:

The Utilities Committee OK’d recommended amendment to the sanitary sewer pre-treatment ordinance to update wording required by the Ohio EPA.

