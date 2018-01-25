Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• CARRY IN: The Tipp City Seniors Center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City, will have a carry-in luncheon at noon. Entertainment will be bingo.

• MYSTERY TRIP: The Piqua Branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center will offer a mystery trip and lunch. Call (937) 778-5247 for more information.

• DANCE CLASS: Salsa City Fitness returns to the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6 p.m. Join this lively class that utilizes choreographed dance moves and cardio intervals with the fun of drumming. This is a free event, but class size is limited. Register at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• DISCOVER, CREATE, ANIMATE: Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library for Discover, Create & Animate at the Troy library from 4 to 5 p.m. Kids in grades 1-5 will explore books through stories, activities, or a craft. A snack will be provided. Additional sessions scheduled for Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22; and March 1. For more information, call 339-0502, ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org. The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St., Troy.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: This interactive program from 10-11 a.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy, includes active games, early literacy, and fun for all ages. Additional sessions scheduled for Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22; and March 1. For more information, call 339-0502, ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• TACO SALAD: Enjoy a taco salad at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5. Stay and play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• SOUTHVIEW MEETING: The Southview Neighborhood Association will hold its general meeting at 7 p.m. at the Mote Park Community Building on Gordon Street. All Piqua community members are invited to attend. the featured speaker for the evening will be Chris Schmeising who will address the proposed construction of an apartment building on Wood Street. Presentation of officers for 2018 and a follow up on the 2017 Halloween and Christmas projects are also on the agenda. For information, call Southview President Jim Vetter at 778-1696.

Friday

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza night beginning at 6 p.m.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m. Brookdale will offer a Taste of Elegance at 1 p.m.

• MEATLOAF: Enjoy meatloaf, two sides, salad and dessert for $8 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• SEAFOOD: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $7 and up, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs also will be available for $10.

• JAVA JAM: A Java Jam, sponsored by the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce, will be from 7:30-9 a.m. in the Community Room, 405 S.W. Public Square, third floor, Troy. The event is free for members and potential members.

Saturday

• APPRAISAL FAIR: The Tippecanoe Historical Society will hold its annual appraisal fair at the American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St., Tipp City. Doors open at 11 a.m. and appraisals begin at noon. Longtime auctioneers Scott Pence and Jerry Stitcher will be doing the appraisals. The cost is $5 to have up to two items appraised and each additional item is $3. The Legion Auxiliary will have food available for purchase. Bring your items in to get an idea as to their worth.

• RIBS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a barbecue rib dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

• TENDERLOINS: The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department will be offering its first tenderloin dinner of the year at the firehouse, 10363 Museum Trail, from 5 p.m. until they are sold out. Future tenderloin dinners will be Feb. 24 and March 24. Dinners are $8 each and will include a Texas tenderloin, French fries and applesauce. Guests may dine-in or carry-out their meals. Proceeds will be used to pay for training and equipment. For questions or to order ahead, call Chief Jon Adams at (937) 606-0919 (prior to the event), the firehouse at (937) 773-5341 (day of the event only) or follow the fire department on Facebook. A limited number of gun raffle tickets remain available, details are on the Facebook page.

• STEAK FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-bone steak dinner with salad, baked potato and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• CHICKEN AND NOODLES: A chicken and noodle dinner and bingo will be offered at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. U.S. Route 36, Conover. Dinner will be served from 5-7 p.m. Dinner includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, dessert and a drink. The meal will be $8 for adults and $4 for those 12 and under. Carry-outs will be available. Bingo will begin at 7 p.m. for 25 cents a board. There also will be five 50/50 games at $1 each per board.

• KRAOKE: Come share your singing talents at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Karaoke begins at 7 p.m.

Sunday

• CHILI COOK-OFF: Join members of Greene Street United Methodist Church for the annual Chili Cook-off and Dessert Auction to benefit the Greene Street Food Pantry. The event will start at noon and everyone can sample each chili submission and vote for their favorite chili (or more than one) with dollars and cents. There will also be a dessert auction, with the winning bids being announced following the chili tasting.

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.

• BASKET BINGO: The Miami East FFA Alumni Chapter will offer a basket bingo at 2 p.m. in the Miami East High School cafeteria. Enter through the east door of the high school, No. 14. Doors will open at 1 p.m. Longenberger baskets will be the prize for the 20 games, with the grand prize being a special basket feature. Tickets are $20 for the 20 games and a raffle entry. There will also be raffles, extra games, and concessions sales offered. All winning tie-breaking cards win a consolation prize of a Longenberger product. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Miami East FFA Alumni Chapter at (937) 335-7070, Ext. 3212, or by purchasing them at the door.

• ITALIAN DINNER: St. Teresa Catholic Church, 6925 W. US Rt. 36, Covington, is having its annual authentic Italian dinner from 4-6 p.m. in the church annex. The menu includes meatballs and spaghetti, stuffed shells, salad with Italian dressing, bread and dessert. The cost is $6 per person. Coffee is included and drinks can be purchased.

Monday-Friday

• HOT BEVERAGES: St. James Episcopal Church at 200 W. High St., Piqua, will have its doors open from 9 a.m. to noon for a free hot beverage. Everyone is welcome.

• BREAKFAST: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be serving an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Adults $7, children 10 and under $3.

Monday

• MOVIE NIGHT: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6 p.m. for a movie and some freshly popped popcorn. Participants will be watching the Disney movie, “Moana,” and it is rated PG and runs for 113 minutes. Registration is required by calling 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• STORY TIME: Meet at Culver’s in Troy from 10-10:30 a.m. for a special monthly children’s storytime. Children and their caregivers are invited to join Ms. Andi of Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, a branch of Troy-Miami County Public Library, for this special storytime at Culvers, 2100 W. Main St. Participants will enjoy various activities which may include stories, songs, and a craft. This storytime is for all ages and no registration is required. Call the library at 339.0502, Ext. 200, for more information. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 200, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy. The speaker will be Nicole Loy, the new director of Troy Main Street.

• PULLED PORK: Enjoy a pulled pork sandwich with chips and a pickle for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

Tuesday

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle will meet at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St., Piqua. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

Wednesday

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. The Spiritual Aims Committee will present a program. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will welcome Ann Knostman, owner of Troy’s Chick-fil-a. The meeting will be held at Troy Country Club at 12 p.m.

• RESERVATIONS NEEDED: Reservations are due today for the Miami County Chapter of Ohio Public Employee Retirees meting at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 7 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood St., Piqua. Enter parking lot from Downing Street. Lunch is $10, payable at the door. For a reservation, call Beth, 335-2771. The featured speaker will be Miami County Commissioner Gregory Simmons. This meeting is open to any retired or currently employed Ohio public employee.

• COMMUNITY DINNER: A community dinner will be offered from 5-6:30 p.m. by the Tipp City Seniors at the Tipp City Methodist Church. The meal will include chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, drinks and a dessert table. Meals will be $5 each or a family of three or more for $15. Proceeds will benefit the Building Fund.

• HAPPY HOUR: Come for Happy Hour at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 from 4-7 p.m. and at 6 p.m. enjoy two sliders with toppings and chips for $2.

Thursday

• DISCOVER, CREATE, ANIMATE: Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library for Discover, Create & Animate at the Troy library from 4 to 5 p.m. Kids in grades 1-5 will explore books through stories, activities, or a craft. A snack will be provided. Additional sessions scheduled for Feb. 8, 15, 22; and March 1. For more information, call 339-0502, ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org. The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St., Troy.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: This interactive program from 10-11 a.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy, includes active games, early literacy, and fun for all ages. Additional sessions scheduled for Feb. 8, 15, 22; and March 1. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• COMMISSION MEETING: The members of the Public Defender Commission will meet at 10 a.m. at the office of the Public Defender, 201 W. Main St., Troy.

• CHICKEN: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer sweet and sour chicken over rice with an egg roll for $5. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Stay and play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

Feb. 2

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a chicken dinner with French fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m. Premier Health will offer a Lunch and Learn from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• FISH AND CHICKEN: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be serving fish and/or chicken tenders, French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert beginning at 6 p.m. Adults $8 and children 10 and under just $4.

Feb. 3

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: Troy Post 43 Baseball will have an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 3-7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy. The meal will include spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks. Meals are $8 each and $4.50 for children 12 and younger.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade French fries for $6 from 5-7:30 p.m.

• SHARE A MEAL: Share A Meal, a free meal for the community, will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy. Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible. This program is free to anyone in need of a meal and offers an opportunity to socialize with others. The menu will inclue chili, baked potatoes, mandarin orange gelatin, cake and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m. as quantities last.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 begins at 7 p.m.

Feb. 4

• BREAKFAST: Come and enjoy a full breakfast cooked-to-order at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St. Serving is from 8-11 a.m. and is open to the public. The price is $7 for adults and $3 for children 10 and under. There will be a bluegrass jam session from 2-5 p.m. with food available from 1-3:30 p.m. for reasonable prices.

Feb. 5

• HAMBURGERS: Hamburgers with toppings and chips will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the St. Paris Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 663-4349. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

