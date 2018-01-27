Miami County’s Most Wanted

Elizabeth N. Loy

Last known address: Covington

Date of birth: 9/13/94

Height: 5’2”

Weight: 100

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Blonde

Wanted for: Theft

Austin C. Malone

Last known address: Piqua

Date of birth: 6/27/94

Height: 5’7”

Weight: 1125

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Wanted for: Burglary

Joshua S. Minton

Last known address: Dayton

Date of birth: 9/15/78

Height: 5’6”

Weight: 155

Eyes: Hazel

Hair: Red

Wanted for: Failure to comply, license restriction

Shawn R. Morath

Last known address: Riverside

Date of birth: 4/29/71

Height: 5’7”

Weight: 198

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Wanted for: Disseminating harmful material to juveniles

David Wintrow

Last known address: Piqua

Date of birth: 12/11/64

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 185

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Brown

Wanted for: Receiving stolen property

• This information is provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. These individuals were still at-large as of Friday.

• If you have information on any of these suspects, call the Sheriff’s Office at 440-6085, or anonymous tips can be left on the Sheriff’s Office website at http://www.miamicountysheriff.org/contact-us-1/tips

• Location identifies the last known mailing address of suspects.