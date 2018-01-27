Miami County’s Most Wanted

Elizabeth N. Loy
Last known address: Covington
Date of birth: 9/13/94
Height: 5’2”
Weight: 100
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Blonde
Wanted for: Theft
Austin C. Malone
Last known address: Piqua
Date of birth: 6/27/94
Height: 5’7”
Weight: 1125
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Wanted for: Burglary
Joshua S. Minton
Last known address: Dayton
Date of birth: 9/15/78
Height: 5’6”
Weight: 155
Eyes: Hazel
Hair: Red
Wanted for: Failure to comply, license restriction
Shawn R. Morath
Last known address: Riverside
Date of birth: 4/29/71
Height: 5’7”
Weight: 198
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Wanted for: Disseminating harmful material to juveniles
David Wintrow
Last known address: Piqua
Date of birth: 12/11/64
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 185
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Brown
Wanted for: Receiving stolen property
• This information is provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. These individuals were still at-large as of Friday.
• If you have information on any of these suspects, call the Sheriff’s Office at 440-6085, or anonymous tips can be left on the Sheriff’s Office website at http://www.miamicountysheriff.org/contact-us-1/tips
• Location identifies the last known mailing address of suspects.