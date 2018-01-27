Marriage licenses

Tabatha Lee Frees, 47, of 19 West Ross Street, Troy to Joel Gary Wilhelm, 47, of same address.

Jessica Esohe Johnson, 26, of 1001 Virginia Street, Piqua to Michael Jason Izeh, 28, of same address.

Hanah Morgan Wilson, 24, of 1809 Village Street, Piqua to Aaron Matthew Asbury, 34, of same address.

Heather Lee Ryan, 49, of 2213 Morning Glory Circle, Troy to Allen Eugene Robinson, 58, of same address.

Shaneek Nicole Fogle, 26, of 409 E. Green Street Apt. 3, Piqua to Lucie Anne Hall, 35, of same address.