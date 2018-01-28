Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• CHILI COOK-OFF: Join members of Greene Street United Methodist Church for the annual Chili Cook-off and Dessert Auction to benefit the Greene Street Food Pantry. The event will start at noon and everyone can sample each chili submission and vote for their favorite chili (or more than one) with dollars and cents. There will also be a dessert auction, with the winning bids being announced following the chili tasting.

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.

• BASKET BINGO: The Miami East FFA Alumni Chapter will offer a basket bingo at 2 p.m. in the Miami East High School cafeteria. Enter through the east door of the high school, No. 14. Doors will open at 1 p.m. Longenberger baskets will be the prize for the 20 games, with the grand prize being a special basket feature. Tickets are $20 for the 20 games and a raffle entry. There will also be raffles, extra games, and concessions sales offered. All winning tie-breaking cards win a consolation prize of a Longenberger product. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Miami East FFA Alumni Chapter at (937) 335-7070, Ext. 3212, or by purchasing them at the door.

• ITALIAN DINNER: St. Teresa Catholic Church, 6925 W. US Rt. 36, Covington, is having its annual authentic Italian dinner from 4-6 p.m. in the church annex. The menu includes meatballs and spaghetti, stuffed shells, salad with Italian dressing, bread and dessert. The cost is $6 per person. Coffee is included and drinks can be purchased.

Monday-Friday

• HOT BEVERAGES: St. James Episcopal Church at 200 W. High St., Piqua, will have its doors open from 9 a.m. to noon for a free hot beverage. Everyone is welcome.

• BREAKFAST: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be serving an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Adults $7, children 10 and under $3.

Monday

• MOVIE NIGHT: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6 p.m. for a movie and some freshly popped popcorn. Participants will be watching the Disney movie, “Moana,” and it is rated PG and runs for 113 minutes. Registration is required by calling 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• STORY TIME: Meet at Culver’s in Troy from 10-10:30 a.m. for a special monthly children’s storytime. Children and their caregivers are invited to join Ms. Andi of Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, a branch of Troy-Miami County Public Library, for this special storytime at Culvers, 2100 W. Main St. Participants will enjoy various activities which may include stories, songs, and a craft. This storytime is for all ages and no registration is required. Call the library at 339.0502, Ext. 200, for more information. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 200, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy. The speaker will be Nicole Loy, the new director of Troy Main Street.

• PULLED PORK: Enjoy a pulled pork sandwich with chips and a pickle for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Tuesday

• CONCERT: Performing for a Drawing Room Chamber Concert will be Rob Turner, Baroque flute and Janet Scott, clavichord at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. For more information, visit www.TroyHayner.org.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle will meet at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St., Piqua. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

Wednesday

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. The Spiritual Aims Committee will present a program. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will welcome Ann Knostman, owner of Troy’s Chick-fil-a. The meeting will be held at Troy Country Club at 12 p.m.

• RESERVATIONS NEEDED: Reservations are due today for the Miami County Chapter of Ohio Public Employee Retirees meting at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 7 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood St., Piqua. Enter parking lot from Downing Street. Lunch is $10, payable at the door. For a reservation, call Beth, 335-2771. The featured speaker will be Miami County Commissioner Gregory Simmons. This meeting is open to any retired or currently employed Ohio public employee.

• COMMUNITY DINNER: A community dinner will be offered from 5-6:30 p.m. by the Tipp City Seniors at the Tipp City Methodist Church. The meal will include chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, drinks and a dessert table. Meals will be $5 each or a family of three or more for $15. Proceeds will benefit the Building Fund.

• HAPPY HOUR: Come for Happy Hour at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 from 4-7 p.m. and at 6 p.m. enjoy two sliders with toppings and chips for $2.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week from 5-6 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started. For questions, call 773-1241.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

Thursday

• DISCOVER, CREATE, ANIMATE: Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library for Discover, Create & Animate at the Troy library from 4 to 5 p.m. Kids in grades 1-5 will explore books through stories, activities, or a craft. A snack will be provided. Additional sessions scheduled for Feb. 8, 15, 22; and March 1. For more information, call 339-0502, ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org. The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St., Troy.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: This interactive program from 10-11 a.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy, includes active games, early literacy, and fun for all ages. Additional sessions scheduled for Feb. 8, 15, 22; and March 1. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• COMMISSION MEETING: The members of the Public Defender Commission will meet at 10 a.m. at the office of the Public Defender, 201 W. Main St., Troy.

• CHICKEN: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer sweet and sour chicken over rice with an egg roll for $5. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Stay and play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• MEETING: The New Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library will meet at 6:30 p.m. Ask at the front desk for more information if interested in learning more.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Friday

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a chicken dinner with French fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m. Premier Health will offer a Lunch and Learn from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• FISH AND CHICKEN: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be serving fish and/or chicken tenders, French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert beginning at 6 p.m. Adults $8 and children 10 and under just $4.

• COMPUTER SESSION: A local expert will be offering 30-minute one-on-one sessions from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Milton-Union Public Library for those who need help with their computers from 9:30 a.m. to noon once a month. Library laptops will be available if you are not able to bring your own. Call the library at (937) 698-5515 to make an appointment.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The VFW, 179 N. High St., Covington, will offer dinner from 5-8 p.m.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Feb. 3

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: Troy Post 43 Baseball will have an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 3-7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy. The meal will include spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks. Meals are $8 each and $4.50 for children 12 and younger.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade French fries for $6 from 5-7:30 p.m.

• SHARE A MEAL: Share A Meal, a free meal for the community, will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy. Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible. This program is free to anyone in need of a meal and offers an opportunity to socialize with others. The menu will inclue chili, baked potatoes, mandarin orange gelatin, cake and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m. as quantities last.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 begins at 7 p.m.

• TEEN CLUB: Teens 18 and under are invited to join Teen Anime Club from 2-4 p.m. where participants will be watching Japanese shows on the big screen and have manga to check out from the graphic novels section in the teen corner. The meeting will be from 2-4 p.m.

Feb. 4

• BREAKFAST: Come and enjoy a full breakfast cooked-to-order at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St. Serving is from 8-11 a.m. and is open to the public. The price is $7 for adults and $3 for children 10 and under. There will be a bluegrass jam session from 2-5 p.m. with food available from 1-3:30 p.m. for reasonable prices.

Feb. 5

• HAMBURGERS: Hamburgers with toppings and chips will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the St. Paris Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 663-4349. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• BOOK CLUB: The Evening Book Discussion will meet at 7 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. This month members are reading “All Things New,” by Lynn Austin.

• BUDDY READING: Buddy Reading continues every Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. High school students and volunteers read with children in order to develop reading skills and earn AR points for school. Children can read to Belle the therapy dog.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Crafty Listeners is an adult audiobook club. Everyone works on individual craft projects and listens to a book. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

Feb. 6

• EUCHRE: Euchre will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Piqua branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center. Exercise will be offered prior at 9:30 a.m.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Newborns to age 3 can enjoy singing songs and reading stories with a new theme each week.

Feb. 7

• VETERANS EVENT: Veterans of the Miami Valley will share their stories from World War II, Korea, the Cold War, Vietnam, the Gulf War, Afghanistan, Iraq, and wherever their country sent them on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 107 W. Main St., Troy. Men and women who served will be the speakers as they share those days, those years, those times of war to restore the peace. Visitors are welcome to come listen to their fellow veterans discuss their time on land, in the air and on the sea. Free doughnuts and coffee will be available for the event. An elevator is available. For more information, visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com/ or call (937) 332-8852.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $2.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet from 5:30-7 p.m. at Buffalo Wings and Rings, 989 E. Ash St., Piqua. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586, or visit the website: www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 5-7 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

Feb. 8

• DISCOVER, CREATE, ANIMATE: Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library for Discover, Create & Animate at the Troy library from 4 to 5 p.m. Kids in grades 1-5 will explore books through stories, activities, or a craft. A snack will be provided. Additional sessions scheduled for Feb. 15, 22; and March 1. For more information, call 339-0502, ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org. The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St., Troy.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: This interactive program from 10-11 a.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy, includes active games, early literacy, and fun for all ages. Additional sessions scheduled for Feb. 15, 22; and March 1. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 698-5515. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

Feb. 5-9

• HOT BEVERAGES: St. James Episcopal Church at 200 W. High St., Piqua, will have its doors open from 9 a.m. to noon for a free hot beverage. Everyone is welcome.

Feb. 7

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Join participants after school at 3 p.m. every other week for Wacky Wednesday. Come for a creative time making crafts or playing games. After school snack is included and each week is different. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

Feb. 9

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m. Melissa Leingang from Unity Bank will offer a program on safe financing and banking from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

Feb. 10

• CONCERT: The Ohio FFA Alumni Association, along with the Miami County Farm Bureau, will host a community, agriculture-leadership event Feb. 10 at Hobart Arena in Troy. Peterson Farm Brothers will perform at 6 p.m. These three Kansas farm brothers, along with their family, have been telling the story of American agriculture through various workshops and parody music videos.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with French fries, baked beans and applesauce for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Both appointments and a limited number of walk-ins will be accepted. Call (937) 778-0339 for an appointment. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• LEGO: Build with LEGO from 2-3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Each gathering will have a theme as well as freestyle building. All ages are welcome.

